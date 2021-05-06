Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 6, 2021

Kathleen Reynolds (née Coen), Culfadda, Sligo / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 4 of Kathleen Reynolds (née Coen), Culfadda, Sligo / Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Albert and loving mother of Miriam, Philip, Emer, Leonie, Albert, Cathy and Andrea, and sister of Sr Emmanuel and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Anne and Erika, sons-in-law Kevin, Niall, Garret and Jamie, her adored grandchildren Phoebe and Heidi, Robert, Stephanie and Mark, Mia, Katie, Jack and Sarah, Charlie, Harry and Anna-Rose, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and her wonderful carers. May she rest in peace.

In following Government guidelines, a family only Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 7 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, which can be viewed on the following web link https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/KathleenReynolds

No flowers please. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society (Breast Cancer Research).

Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Tuesday, May 4 of Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford. Sadly missed by his daughters Rachel and Niamh, his mother Bridie and Jack, sister Heather, brother-in-law Jason, uncles, aunts, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, May 8 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cara Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Gary Smyth, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, Suddenly at his home, on Monday, May 3 of Gary Smyth, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of Leo and dear brother of Annette, Sandra and Lisa. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing father and sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. May Gary Rest in Peace.

Removal to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan on Thursday, May 6 for a private cremation service. The family thank you all for your support.

John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, April 25 of John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland and formerly Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Rosemary, his daughter Frances, his brother Paddy and Sister Maura. Sadly missed by his son Sean, son in law Mark, grandsons Gerard and Michael, brother Michael (Charlie) Longford and sister Detta (Cox) Lanesborough, sisters in law Una and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends in Ballinalee and Hamilton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, May 6 at 11am in St Ninian's Church, Hamilton, followed by burial at Priestfield Cemetery Blantyre.

Sean Harton, Ashbrook Way, Moynehall, Cavan Town, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Sunday, May 2 of Sean Harton, Ashbrook Way, Moynehall, Cavan and formerly Creighan, Cavan and Carnagh, Kilcogy. Son of the late Bernard and Mae. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Sadly missed by his cherished daughter Maude, his loving sisters Anna, Olive, Marietta, Bridget, Margaret, Teresa and Catherine, brothers Padraig, Bernard and Hubert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all his relatives and many, many friends at home and abroad. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, May 5 from 3pm until 7pm for family and friends and again on Thursday, May 6 from 11am with removal to the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim, Cavan via Dublin road on to bypass and Ballinagh road to Moynehall, his home and Creighan. For Requiem Mass at 1pm, Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family homes strictly private at all times please.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Sean's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated for Irish Heart Foundation, Cavan c/o Declan Finnegan Funeral Directors, Cavan, or any family member. Family homes are strictly private, please

Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 30 of Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Colin, daughter Tracey, son Dean, brother Maurice, grandsons Ryan, Russell and Charlie, sister-in-law Avril, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 7 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Carol and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

