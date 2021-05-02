Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 2, 2021

John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, April 25 of John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland and formerly Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Rosemary, his daughter Frances, his brother Paddy and Sister Maura. Sadly missed by his son Sean, son in law Mark, grandsons Gerard and Michael, brother Michael (Charlie) Longford and sister Detta (Cox) Lanesborough, sisters in law Una and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends in Ballinalee and Hamilton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, May 6 at 11am in St Ninian's Church, Hamilton, followed by burial at Priestfield Cemetery Blantyre.

Patrick (Babs) Kelly, Ballinwooley, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of his niece Mags and the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, April 30 of Patrick (Babs) Kelly, Ballinwooley, Curraghroe, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Anne, his brother Denis and his sister Margaret Hanley. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Masie Kelly, brother-in-law, Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Babs rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines, Babs’ funeral will be attended by close family and friends only. His funeral cortège will depart from the home of his niece Margaret Nelis in Corry, Kilrooskey on Monday, May 3 at 12 noon arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. The Kelly and Hanley family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that Babs’ funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12.30om by CLICKING HERE

Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 30 of Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Colin, daughter Tracey, son Dean, brother Maurice, grandsons Ryan, Russell and Charlie, sister-in-law Avril, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 7 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Carol and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney), Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, April 30 of Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney) Aughavilla, Belturbet and late of Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Michelle (McBrien) Terrence and Martin, predeceased by her father Jimmy and her brother Padraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, mother Annamay, brother Terry, sister Breda, son-in-law Ronan, her adored grandchildren Odhran and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, May 1 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception Staghall, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Sunday, May 2 at 11.30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer society care of Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family member.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Margaret funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cara Care Centre, Santry, on Wednesday, April 28 of Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin and formerly of Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rita; very sadly missed by his children Louise and Brian, grandchildren James and Stacey, great granddaughter Bella, sister Brid, brother Michael, and all extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends only. Bart's funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, May 4 at 10am by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html

No flowers by request. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to Pieta House.

