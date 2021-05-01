Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 1, 2021 - evening

Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 30 of Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Colin, daughter Tracey, son Dean, brother Maurice, grandsons Ryan, Russell and Charlie, sister-in-law Avril, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 7 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Carol and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Bridgie Kerr (née McAuliffe-Kane), Cooleeney, Dublin Rd, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 27 of Bridgie Kerr (née McAuliffe-Kane), Cooleeney, Dublin Rd, Longford and formerly Gowna, Co Cavan. She is predeceased by her parents Dennis and Annie and brother Mattie and husband Jim Kane. Bridgie will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Jack, sons Seamus, Dennis, Patrick and Gerry, daughters Deirdre, Emer and Breege, sisters Nuala, Sarah, Cathy, Ann and Dympha, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Family home will be private at all times please. Bridgie's remains will be leaving her home on Saturday, May 1 at 11.30am traveling via the Whiterock Lane, en route for a private funeral mass. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the charity ( As I Am ), c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney), Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, April 30 of Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney) Aughavilla, Belturbet and late of Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Michelle (McBrien) Terrence and Martin, predeceased by her father Jimmy and her brother Padraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, mother Annamay, brother Terry, sister Breda, son-in-law Ronan, her adored grandchildren Odhran and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, May 1 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception Staghall, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Sunday, May 2 at 11.30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer society care of Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family member.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Margaret funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cara Care Centre, Santry, on Wednesday, April 28 of Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin and formerly of Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rita; very sadly missed by his children Louise and Brian, grandchildren James and Stacey, great granddaughter Bella, sister Brid, brother Michael, and all extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends only. Bart's funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, May 4 at 10am by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html

No flowers by request. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to Pieta House.

John Carroll, Swords, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, April 26 of John Carroll, Ballymahon, Co Longford and formerly of Rathbeale Crescent, Swords, Co Dublin. Sadly missed by his partner Orlaigh, sons David, Thomas, Lukas, Denis, daughters Clodagh, Alice Rose, Isobelle, father JJ, mother Eileen, brothers Duane and Darren, sister Sandra, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon for family and close friends (with a limit of 25 persons). Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House, to donate please Click Here. To view John's funeral service please CLICK HERE on Saturday afternoon at 2.20pm.

