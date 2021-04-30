Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 30, 2021

Bridgie Kerr (née McAuliffe-Kane), Cooleeney, Dublin Rd, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 27 of Bridgie Kerr (née McAuliffe-Kane), Cooleeney, Dublin Rd, Longford and formerly Gowna, Co Cavan. She is predeceased by her parents Dennis and Annie and brother Mattie and husband Jim Kane. Bridgie will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Jack, sons Seamus, Dennis, Patrick and Gerry, daughters Deirdre, Emer and Breege, sisters Nuala, Sarah, Cathy, Ann and Dympha, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Family home will be private at all times please. Bridgie's remains will be leaving her home on Saturday, May 1 at 11.30am traveling via the Whiterock Lane, en route for a private funeral mass. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the charity ( As I Am ), c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney), Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, April 30 of Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney) Aughavilla, Belturbet and late of Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Michelle (McBrien) Terrence and Martin, predeceased by her father Jimmy and her brother Padraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, mother Annamay, brother Terry, sister Breda, son-in-law Ronan, her adored grandchildren Odhran and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, May 1 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception Staghall, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Sunday, May 2 at 11.30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer society care of Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family member.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Margaret funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cara Care Centre, Santry, on Wednesday, April 28 of Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin and formerly of Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rita; very sadly missed by his children Louise and Brian, grandchildren James and Stacey, great granddaughter Bella, sister Brid, brother Michael, and all extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends only. Bart's funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, May 4 at 10am by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html

No flowers by request. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to Pieta House.

Tony (Anthony) McCormack, Drumraney, Athlone, Westmeath / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of South Westmeath Hospice, on Tuesday, April 27 of Tony (Anthony) McCormack, Lissanode, Drumraney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tony and Hannah and his sister Jo. Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, sons Anthony and Shaun, step-son Martyn, daughters Vicky Gerlinda and Trisha, sisters Mary, Anne and Christina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid restrictions and adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Tony, for family members only. Those who wish may leave their condolences by text or call family members directly or send Mass cards by post.

John Carroll, Swords, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, April 26 of John Carroll, Ballymahon, Co Longford and formerly of Rathbeale Crescent, Swords, Co Dublin. Sadly missed by his partner Orlaigh, sons David, Thomas, Lukas, Denis, daughters Clodagh, Alice Rose, Isobelle, father JJ, mother Eileen, brothers Duane and Darren, sister Sandra, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon for family and close friends (with a limit of 25 persons). Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House, to donate please Click Here. To view John's funeral service please CLICK HERE on Saturday afternoon at 2.20pm.

Paul Dennis, No 106 Gleann Riada, Longford Town, Longford / Finglas, Dublin

The death occurred,peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, April 26 of Paul Dennis, No 106 Gleann Riada, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Finglas, Dublin. He is predeceased by his mother Noeleen. Paul will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Kaja, stepchildren Aga, Filip and Alex, brothers Johnny and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Olivia, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Paul.

Reposing at his home privately. Removal on Friday, April 30 to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, for cremation at 11am.

Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Dromdoo, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Portumna Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, April 28 of Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Dromdoo, Mohill, Leitrim.Predeceased by her husband Pascal, she will be deeply missed by her sons Shane, Paschal and Dermot, daughters Keara and Alicia, dear friend and partner Bill, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandson Rían, sister Nancy, brother Pat, sister in law Eileen (Luton), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Pauline's soul with immediate family only on Friday, April 30 at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but can’t due to current restrictions Pauline's Mass will be streamed live on the following link PAULINE’S FUNERAL. Pauline will be laid to rest in Mohill local cemetery immediately afterwards.

Pauline's cortège will leave her daughter Alicia's home in Portumna at 10:45 to make its way to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1pm, travelling via Athlone, Roosky and Dromod. Family and friends are invited if they wish to stand at their homes or line the route as a mark of support to the family. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by HSE and Public Health. House strictly private please.

Mel Brennan, Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, April 27 of Mel Brennan, Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary, his brothers Gerry, Paddy and Sean and his sister Ita. He will be deeply missed by his wife Delia, his children Aisling, Gerard and John, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Lorraine, his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence. Please adhere to current government guidelines. The funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday, April 30 at 10:30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in Carniska Church followed by cremation at 1:30pm in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan. Due to restrictions currently in place , funeral mass will be private for family only please . Mass can be viewed from Tully's Funeral Directors page on Facebook via the link https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Roscommon branch of MS c/o Tully's funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;