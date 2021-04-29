Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 29, 2021

Tony (Anthony) McCormack, Drumraney, Athlone, Westmeath / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of South Westmeath Hospice, on Tuesday, April 27 of Tony (Anthony) McCormack, Lissanode, Drumraney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tony and Hannah and his sister Jo. Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, sons Anthony and Shaun, step-son Martyn, daughters Vicky Gerlinda and Trisha, sisters Mary, Anne and Christina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid restrictions and adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Tony, for family members only. Those who wish may leave their condolences by text or call family members directly or send Mass cards by post.

John Carroll, Swords, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, April 26 of John Carroll, Ballymahon, Co Longford and formerly of Rathbeale Crescent, Swords, Co Dublin. Sadly missed by his partner Orlaigh, sons David, Thomas, Lukas, Denis, daughters Clodagh, Alice Rose, Isobelle, father JJ, mother Eileen, brothers Duane and Darren, sister Sandra, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon for family and close friends (with a limit of 25 persons). Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House, to donate please Click Here. To view John's funeral service please CLICK HERE on Saturday afternoon at 2.20pm.

Gretta Dunne (née Carroll), Aughreagh, Lisryan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon., on Monday, April 26 of Gretta Dunne, Aughreagh, Lisryan,Granard, Co Longford and formerly Aughafin,Edgeworthstown and ex Coolamber Manor. Predeceased by her husband Barney. Sadly missed by her sister Sheila, nephew Brian, nieces Mary, Josephine, Jenny, Sandra and Deanna, brother-in-law Malcolm, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Gretta's funeral cortege will leave her nephew Brian's residence on Thursday, April 29 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative care. Funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. House private, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Paul Dennis, No 106 Gleann Riada, Longford Town, Longford / Finglas, Dublin

The death occurred,peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, April 26 of Paul Dennis, No 106 Gleann Riada, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Finglas, Dublin. He is predeceased by his mother Noeleen. Paul will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Kaja, stepchildren Aga, Filip and Alex, brothers Johnny and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Olivia, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Paul.

Reposing at his home privately. Removal on Friday, April 30 to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, for cremation at 11am.

Christine Hand (née Feeney), Foynescourt, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Sunday, April 25 of Christine Hand (née Feeney), Foynescourt, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Christine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Nicola, son Stephen, grandson Alex, son-in-law David, sisters June, Helen and Sue, brothers Bernard and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, much loved nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Christine’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, April 29 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3.15pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Christine and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society, (www.cancer.ie) or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Kathleen O'Reilly (née Doyle), Ceannt Fort, Dublin 8, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Kiltipper Woods Nursing Care Centre in the presence of her family, on Saturday, April 24 of Kathleen O'Reilly (née Doyle) Ceannt Fort, Dublin 8 and formerly of Corclaragh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Gerry (passed in 2015 ) and sister of the late Maureen Doyle. Sadly missed by her children Marian and Fran, grandchildren Darren, Peter, Niall and Ann-Marie, great grandchildren Éile and Molly, daughter in law Maria, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 10am on Thursday, April 29 by clicking on the following link http://stjamesparish.ie/webcam/ . The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time, if you would like to leave a message of condolence for Kathleen's family please do so by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ . All enquiries to Massey Bros., 109 The Coombe on 01 4533333.

Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Dromdoo, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Portumna Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, April 28 of Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Dromdoo, Mohill, Leitrim.Predeceased by her husband Pascal, she will be deeply missed by her sons Shane, Paschal and Dermot, daughters Keara and Alicia, dear friend and partner Bill, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandson Rían, sister Nancy, brother Pat, sister in law Eileen (Luton), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Pauline's soul with immediate family only on Friday, April 30 at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but can’t due to current restrictions Pauline's Mass will be streamed live on the following link PAULINE’S FUNERAL. Pauline will be laid to rest in Mohill local cemetery immediately afterwards.

Pauline's cortège will leave her daughter Alicia's home in Portumna at 10:45 to make its way to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1pm, travelling via Athlone, Roosky and Dromod. Family and friends are invited if they wish to stand at their homes or line the route as a mark of support to the family. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by HSE and Public Health. House strictly private please.

Mel Brennan, Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, April 27 of Mel Brennan, Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary, his brothers Gerry, Paddy and Sean and his sister Ita. He will be deeply missed by his wife Delia, his children Aisling, Gerard and John, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Lorraine, his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence. Please adhere to current government guidelines. The funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday, April 30 at 10:30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in Carniska Church followed by cremation at 1:30pm in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan. Due to restrictions currently in place , funeral mass will be private for family only please . Mass can be viewed from Tully's Funeral Directors page on Facebook via the link https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Roscommon branch of MS c/o Tully's funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass or any family member.

