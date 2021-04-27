Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Gretta Dunne (née Carroll), Aughreagh, Lisryan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon., on Monday, April 26 of Gretta Dunne, Aughreagh, Lisryan,Granard, Co Longford and formerly Aughafin,Edgeworthstown and ex Coolamber Manor. Predeceased by her husband Barney. Sadly missed by her sister Sheila, nephew Brian, nieces Mary, Josephine, Jenny, Sandra and Deanna, brother-in-law Malcolm, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Gretta's funeral cortege will leave her nephew Brian's residence on Thursday, April 29 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative care. Funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. House private, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Paul Dennis, No 106 Gleann Riada, Longford Town, Longford / Finglas, Dublin

The death occurred,peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, April 26 of Paul Dennis, No 106 Gleann Riada, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Finglas, Dublin. He is predeceased by his mother Noeleen. Paul will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Kaja, stepchildren Aga, Filip and Alex, brothers Johnny and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Olivia, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Paul.

Reposing at his home privately. Removal on Friday, April 30 to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, for cremation at 11am.

Catherine Mullen, Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Monday, April 26 of Catherine Mullen, Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents James and Annie and brother Joseph (Jo). Catherine will be forever remembered with love by her family, brothers Sean,Seamus and Michael, sisters Anna Soden, Philomena McEvoy and Mary Murphy, brother-in-law Dennis, sisters-in-law Mary and Róisin, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Catherine.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 28 at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co. Longford, followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery.

Bridget Farrell (née Kiernan), Cranleybeg, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, April 25 of Bridget Farrell (née Kiernan), Cranleybeg, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving son James, grandchildren Anthony and Sabrina, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Bridget's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday, April 28 at 11am followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Christine Hand (née Feeney), Foynescourt, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Sunday, April 25 of Christine Hand (née Feeney), Foynescourt, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Christine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Nicola, son Stephen, grandson Alex, son-in-law David, sisters June, Helen and Sue, brothers Bernard and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, much loved nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Christine’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, April 29 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3.15pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Christine and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society, (www.cancer.ie) or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Kathleen O'Reilly (née Doyle), Ceannt Fort, Dublin 8, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Kiltipper Woods Nursing Care Centre in the presence of her family, on Saturday, April 24 of Kathleen O'Reilly (née Doyle) Ceannt Fort, Dublin 8 and formerly of Corclaragh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Gerry (passed in 2015 ) and sister of the late Maureen Doyle. Sadly missed by her children Marian and Fran, grandchildren Darren, Peter, Niall and Ann-Marie, great grandchildren Éile and Molly, daughter in law Maria, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 10am on Thursday, April 29 by clicking on the following link http://stjamesparish.ie/webcam/ . The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time, if you would like to leave a message of condolence for Kathleen's family please do so by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ . All enquiries to Massey Bros., 109 The Coombe on 01 4533333.

Larry Burke, Clonard, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar, in his 91st year, on Sunday, April 25 of Larry Burke, Clonard, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy and his brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughter PJ, (Ramelton), Larry Drumshambo), Ann (Clonard), Sean (Tang) and Jim (Ramelton), brother Paddy (Toome), sisters Peig, Cathy, Bridie (New York), Mary, (Ballinalee), Liz (Toome), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family only, will take place in Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, on Wednesday, April 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Wednesday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule parish Facebook page.

Michael (Mick) Monaghan, 'Glendale', Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, in his 96th year, on Sunday, April 25 of Michael (Mick) Monaghan, 'Glendale', Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his son-in-law Donal Considine, he will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, his daughters Ann, Mona, Martina, and Cora, his adored grandchildren Laura, Daniel and Claire, his great-granddaughter Ava, sons-in-law Kevin Foley and Mike Mallard, brother John, nieces and nephews, especially Ray, sister-in-law Chris, relatives, neighbours and good friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday, April 27 at 10.40am to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Michael and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cian’s Kennels please go to www.cianskennels.ie and click donate. House private, please.

