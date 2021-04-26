Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 26, 2021

Larry Burke, Clonard, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar, in his 91st year, on Sunday, April 25 of Larry Burke, Clonard, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy and his brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughter PJ, (Ramelton), Larry Drumshambo), Ann (Clonard), Sean (Tang) and Jim (Ramelton), brother Paddy (Toome), sisters Peig, Cathy, Bridie (New York), Mary, (Ballinalee), Liz (Toome), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family only, will take place in Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, on Wednesday, April 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Wednesday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule parish Facebook page.

Michael (Mick) Monaghan, 'Glendale', Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, in his 96th year, on Sunday, April 25 of Michael (Mick) Monaghan, 'Glendale', Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his son-in-law Donal Considine, he will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, his daughters Ann, Mona, Martina, and Cora, his adored grandchildren Laura, Daniel and Claire, his great-granddaughter Ava, sons-in-law Kevin Foley and Mike Mallard, brother John, nieces and nephews, especially Ray, sister-in-law Chris, relatives, neighbours and good friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday, April 27 at 10.40am to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Michael and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cian’s Kennels please go to www.cianskennels.ie and click donate. House private, please.

