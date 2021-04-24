Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 24, 2021

Mary Wynne (née O'Neill), Drynan, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 21 of Mary Wynne (née O'Neill), Drynan, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her grandson Luke, her brother Fr. Patrick and her sister Sr. Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill. Her daughters Mary and Colette, her son Liam, her grandchildren Aoibh, Jenna, Keela, Siún, Laura, Cara and Evan, her sister Phil (Kilrush), brothers Donal (Dublin) and Jack (Cooraclare), daughter-in-law Denise, sons-in-law Ronan and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family only, will take place in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, on Saturday, April 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Saturday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on St Matthew's Church Facebook page.

Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 22 of Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Gerard, brothers Philip, Tom, Sean, and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Monica and Frances, sons Raymond, Hugh, Patrick, daughters in law, sons in law, adored grandchildren, brothers Edmond, Pat, Joe, sister Eileen, extended family, and his many friends.

Removal from his home on Sunday, April 25 at 12.30pm to arrive at Sacred Heart Church Arva for Requiem Mass at 1pm, interment afterwards in Coronea cemetery Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Hugh's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines. May He Rest In Peace

