Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 23, 2021

Mary Wynne (née O'Neill), Drynan, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 21 of Mary Wynne (née O'Neill), Drynan, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her grandson Luke, her brother Fr. Patrick and her sister Sr. Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill. Her daughters Mary and Colette, her son Liam, her grandchildren Aoibh, Jenna, Keela, Siún, Laura, Cara and Evan, her sister Phil (Kilrush), brothers Donal (Dublin) and Jack (Cooraclare), daughter-in-law Denise, sons-in-law Ronan and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family only, will take place in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, on Saturday, April 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Saturday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on St Matthew's Church Facebook page.

Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 22 of Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Gerard, brothers Philip, Tom, Sean, and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Monica and Frances, sons Raymond, Hugh, Patrick, daughters in law, sons in law, adored grandchildren, brothers Edmond, Pat, Joe, sister Eileen, extended family, and his many friends.

Removal from his home on Sunday, April 25 at 12.30pm to arrive at Sacred Heart Church Arva for Requiem Mass at 1pm, interment afterwards in Coronea cemetery Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Hugh's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines. May He Rest In Peace

John Kenny, ‘Calcar’, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, on Tuesday, April 20 of John Kenny, ‘'Calcar’, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford and late of No.16 Main Street, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Owen, sister Frieda and by his beloved daughter Moira. Cherished husband of Rosemarie, much loved father of Joan, Eugene, Brian and Clement. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Simon and Dermot, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Brian, Molly, David, Jean and Emma, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Brian, nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

John’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home at 10.40am on Friday, April 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to John and his family the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only.

The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating John’s life with friends and extended family. Forever in our Hearts. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

John Masterson, Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan, Dublin / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his devoted family, on Wednesday, April 21 of John Masterson, Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan, Dublin and formerly Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Fiona and Ruth, son Cathal, sons-in-law Chris and Lorcan, daughter-in-law Jacqui, grandchildren Eoin, Phoebe Rose, Cillian, Tara, Richard, Ciarán and Grace, sisters Bridie and Joan, brothers Kieran and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in eternal peace.

Reposing privately. Removal on Friday morning, April 23 to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am (up to 10 people may attend and masks must be worn) followed by burial in Balrothery Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed live through the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul House strictly private.

Lily Duck, Joanstown, Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, Co.Westmeath, on Wednesday, April 21 of Lily Duck, Joanstown, Rathowen, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her brother Vincent, sisters Maureen, Bridie and Kathleen, sister-in-law Lucy, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Lily's funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Rathowen on Friday, April 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lacken Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time.

John (The Dock) Dockery, Gulladuff, Moville, Donegal / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving wife Kay and children Gary, Leanne and Karen, on Tuesday, April 20 of John (The Dock) Dockery, Gulladuff, Moville, Donegal and formerly Strokestown, Roscommon. Retired Garda. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, relatives and friends. John is predeceased by his brother P.J and his sister Betty.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for John will take place on Friday, April 23 at 11am in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballinacrae Graveyard. Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony live at www.movilleparish.com . May He Rest In Peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;