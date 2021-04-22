Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 22, 2021

John Kenny, ‘Calcar’, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, on Tuesday, April 20 of John Kenny, ‘'Calcar’, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford and late of No.16 Main Street, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Owen, sister Frieda and by his beloved daughter Moira. Cherished husband of Rosemarie, much loved father of Joan, Eugene, Brian and Clement. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Simon and Dermot, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Brian, Molly, David, Jean and Emma, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Brian, nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

John’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home at 10.40am on Friday, April 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to John and his family the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only.

The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating John’s life with friends and extended family. Forever in our Hearts. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

John Masterson, Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan, Dublin / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his devoted family, on Wednesday, April 21 of John Masterson, Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan, Dublin and formerly Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Fiona and Ruth, son Cathal, sons-in-law Chris and Lorcan, daughter-in-law Jacqui, grandchildren Eoin, Phoebe Rose, Cillian, Tara, Richard, Ciarán and Grace, sisters Bridie and Joan, brothers Kieran and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in eternal peace.

Reposing privately. Removal on Friday morning, April 23 to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am (up to 10 people may attend and masks must be worn) followed by burial in Balrothery Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed live through the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul House strictly private.

Lily Duck, Joanstown, Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, Co.Westmeath, on Wednesday, April 21 of Lily Duck, Joanstown, Rathowen, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her brother Vincent, sisters Maureen, Bridie and Kathleen, sister-in-law Lucy, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Lily's funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Rathowen on Friday, April 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lacken Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time.

Elizabeth (Betty) Counihan (née Dockery), Whitethorn Grove, Kill, Kildare / Strokestown, Roscommon





The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the tender care of her loving family, on Tuesday, April 20 of Elizabeth (Betty) Counihan (née Dockery), Whitethorn Grove, Kill, Kildare and formerly Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her brother PJ.Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry, daughters Carmel, Maria, Yvonne and Suzanne, brother Johnny, sons-in-law Tony, Joe and Richie, grandchildren Oisín, Doireann, Conor, Bridín, Rory, Cliódhna, Cillian and Laoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Betty Rest In Peace. House Private please.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, April 22 with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of St Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas following the Funeral Mass.

John (The Dock) Dockery, Gulladuff, Moville, Donegal / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving wife Kay and children Gary, Leanne and Karen, on Tuesday, April 20 of John (The Dock) Dockery, Gulladuff, Moville, Donegal and formerly Strokestown, Roscommon. Retired Garda. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, relatives and friends. John is predeceased by his brother P.J and his sister Betty.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for John will take place on Friday, April 23 at 11am in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballinacrae Graveyard. Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony live at www.movilleparish.com . May He Rest In Peace.



Jack Small, Bray, Wicklow / Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, April 18 of Jack Small, late of Bray, Co Wicklow and formerly of Abbeylara, Co Longford. Dearly loved partner of Kathleen, much loved Dad of Ann and John, sadly missed by his sisters Kitty, Nancy and May, brother Brian, extended family, colleagues and friends who were referred to as ‘Scoby’.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, April 22 at 11.15am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bray which may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace May he rest in peace

Michael Farrell, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in Germany, on Friday, April 16 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Farrell, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly of Farnagh Hill, Longford. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his partner Helena, daughter Stacey, son Michael and their mother Áine, parents MC and Patricia, sisters Marie and Tracey, brothers Gavin and Conor and all his extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Ní bheidh a leitheid arís ann. Coladh sámh a stór.

A private cremation will take place in Germany. A memorial service in celebration of Michael’s life will take place at a later date. Those of you who wish to express their personal sympathies to the family may do so using the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

