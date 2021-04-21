Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

John Kenny, ‘Calcar’, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, on Tuesday, April 20 of John Kenny, ‘'Calcar’, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford and late of No.16 Main Street, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Owen, sister Frieda and by his beloved daughter Moira. Cherished husband of Rosemarie, much loved father of Joan, Eugene, Brian and Clement. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Simon and Dermot, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Brian, Molly, David, Jean and Emma, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Brian, nieces and nephews and extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

John’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home at 10.40am on Friday, April 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to John and his family the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only.

The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating John’s life with friends and extended family. Forever in our Hearts. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

Annie-Mae Gaffney (née Hanley), Drummanmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 18 of Annie-Mae Gaffney (née Hanley), Drummanmore, Rooskey and formerly of Fisherstown, Clondra. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Kathleen.Sadly missed by her son Tommy, daughter-in-law Aoibheánn, sisters-in-law Helen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

The Funeral cortege will leave the residence of Annie's son Tommy & daughter-in-law Aoibhéann at 11:30 on Wednesday April 21 for funeral mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey. Followed by burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE Directives and in the interest of public health, the funeral Mass will be private for family only. If you wish to view the Mass you can watch it via http://churchtv.ie/rooskey Condolences can be expressed on the condolence book.



Jack Small, Bray, Wicklow / Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, April 18 of Jack Small, late of Bray, Co Wicklow and formerly of Abbeylara, Co Longford. Dearly loved partner of Kathleen, much loved Dad of Ann and John, sadly missed by his sisters Kitty, Nancy and May, brother Brian, extended family, colleagues and friends who were referred to as ‘Scoby’.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, April 22 at 11.15am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bray which may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace May he rest in peace

Michael Farrell, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in Germany, on Friday, April 16 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Farrell, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly of Farnagh Hill, Longford. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his partner Helena, daughter Stacey, son Michael and their mother Áine, parents MC and Patricia, sisters Marie and Tracey, brothers Gavin and Conor and all his extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Ní bheidh a leitheid arís ann. Coladh sámh a stór.

A private cremation will take place in Germany. A memorial service in celebration of Michael’s life will take place at a later date. Those of you who wish to express their personal sympathies to the family may do so using the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John Smyth, Rantavan, Mullagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, April 19 of John Smyth, Rantavan, Mullagh, Co. Cavan / Tullyhouse, Oldcastle and Castlepollard. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Fiona and Siobhán, sons Richard and John, grandchildren Lauren, Sean, Hannah and Eoin, great grandchildren Cian and Sadie. Son-in-law Nicholas, grandson-in-law Declan, his brothers Charlie and Colm, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.John is predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Sally, Maureen and Sheila. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

John's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, April 21 at 10.40 to arrive at St Kilian's Church for funeral Mass at 11.00 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, John's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines. House Strictly Private Please.

Claire Small (née Conboy), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Sunday, April 18 of Claire Small (née Conboy), Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Treanmore, Mohill. Predeceased by her sister; Bridie and brothers; Benny and Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; James her son; James Jnr. daughter-in-law; Rasa, grandson; Noah, sisters; Nellie Kavanagh (Mohill) Marian (Mohill) and Kathleen (UK), brother Charlie (UK), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Claire’s residence will remain strictly private to her family only due to Covid restrictions. May Claire’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Claire's funeral cortège will leave her residence at 11.30am on Wednesday, April 21 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

