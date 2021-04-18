Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 18, 2021

Joseph (Joe) Noone, Summerhill, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday, April 17 of Joseph (Joe) Noone, Summerhill, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved son Gary and sister Jo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Eileen, son Michael, sister Mary Frances (Clondra, Longford), brothers Brendan (Dublin), Chris (South Africa), and Padraig (Baylin, Athlone), grandchildren Stephanie, Louise, David, Conor & Bobby, daughters-in-law Colette and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Athlone Hospice. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to government guidelines a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joe for family members only. Mass cards by post, please.

For those who wish to live stream Joe's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Monday at 11am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 14 of Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Dearly loved mother of James and Anne. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Harry, sister Jean, all her family circle and friends. At Rest.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday, April 19 in Sligo Methodist Church, Wine Street. Burial follows in the Church of Ireland Churchyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Service and burial are private to family. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. Family flowers only. Family home private please.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 087 2411114.

