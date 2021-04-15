Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 15, 2021

James (Jimmy) Caffrey, Ballyboy, Abbeylara, Longford / Phibsboro, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Laurel Lodge nursing home in his 101st year, on Wednesday, April 14 of James (Jimmy) Caffrey Ballyboy, Abbeylara , Co. Longford and late of Phibsboro, Dublin. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving family, nephews Richard Gregg and his wife Kathy, Frank Birmingham and his wife Pattie, Pat Caffrey and his family, his niece Marie Caffrey. His lifelong friends Jerry and Nora Butler, Lucan Dublin, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends with a special mention for Mary McElhinney, Donegal, all the McGowan family in Newtownforbes and Marie Mills Phibsboro. May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, April 16 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1pm. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 10.40am on route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 10 people.

A special word of gratitude to the management and staff of the Laurel lodge nursing home for the excellent care of Jimmy during his stay, especially Dr. Flanagan and Ruth Brady. Cremation service can be viewed on the following link: https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Password: Lakelandsfuneral2021

Jimmy was an avid supporter of the GAA having played football with St Mary's, Granard and Abbeylara football clubs winning a county championship with St Mary's. He was an honorary president of Abbeylara GAA club. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Kathleen McWade (née Keogh), 1 Mill Street, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, in her 91st year, following a short illness, under the exceptional care of Medical 3 staff at Mullingar General Hospital, on Wednesday, April 14 of Kathleen McWade (née Keogh), 1 Mill Street, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank, son-in-law Stephen Thornton, sisters Rose Gilliland, Mary Eaton and her only brother Packie Joe Keogh. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Frank, Christopher, daughters Grainne, Marlene and Sheila, sons-in-law Joe Wynne, Seamus Briody, daughters-in-law Christine and Tanya, grandchildren Catherine, Joseph, Luke, Mark, Hayley, Jack, Jorja and Christen, sisters Nan Farrell, Phyllis Williams and bother-in-law Alan Williams, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Kathleen will repose this Thursday evening, April 15 at 1 Mill Street, Drumlish. Removal this Friday, April 16 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for family funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for 3pm. Family flowers only.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at the following link. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to ten people only.

Mary Sheeran, Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford / Killiney, Dublin



The death occurred at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, April 12 of Mary Sheeran, Killiney, County Dublin and formerly of Bridge Street, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Josephine and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Colm (Luton), sisters-in-law Maggie and Gobnait, nephews, nieces, cousin Margaret, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 11am in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live – please go to www.longfordparish.com The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Seamus Kiernan, Pound Street, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, April 12 of Seamus Kiernan, Pound Street, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Mary & Roy Kiernan & his brother Vinnie. Seamus will be sadly missed by his niece Mary, nephews Leroy & Timmy, his neighbours & many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions, Seamus's Funeral & burial will be private to family only. Seamus's funeral cortege will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Thursday morning, April 15 at 10.20am, travelling via Crossdoney, to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Those standing along the route are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines & look after each other. The Kiernan family would like to thank you for your cooperation & understanding at this time.

Sonnie Donohue, Cullaghmore, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, April 14 of Sonnie Donohue, Cullaghmore, Scramogue, Roscommon. Devoted husband of the late Phil and father of the late Brendan and brother of the late Francie, Mary (Cuddy) & Sr Bridie, uncle to the late Austin and Cepta (McGoldrick). He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim and Ciaran, their partners Eimear and Janet, his brother Seamus & sister in law Lynn, niece Maria (Beirne), nephews Joseph & Gabriel (Cuddy), relatives, good neighbours & friends. May Sonnie's kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow current government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Sonnie's Funeral will take place with immediate family attending only. Sonnie's funeral cortege will depart from his son Jim's residence on Friday, April 16 at 11.3am en-route to St Anne's Church, Scramogue for mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon and onwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private crematorium at 2pm. The Donohue family very much appreciate your support at this time. Funeral mass will be live streamed via Leavy's Funeral Directors Facebook page and can be viewed live on Friday at 12 noon.

Mary Casey (née Allen), Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, April 14 of Mary Casey (née Allen), Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Mount Temple. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick and sister Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving family Breege (Doyle), Ann (Colsh), Olive (Quinn), Padraig and Paula, sisters Estie, Olive, Elizabeth, Lena and Josie, brother Richie, sons-in-law Tommy, Kenny, Murty and Sean, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Anthony, David, Kirsty, Ella, Shauna and Chloe, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 and by adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Mary for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies please do so by sending your mass cards by post. Mary's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, April 16 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (nee Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughters' partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan, Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.May She Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St John‘s Cathedral Portsmouth on Thursday, April 15 at 10:30am interment afterwards in Kingston Cemetery Portsmouth. Family flowers only donations for flowers in lieu to Rowans Hospice Portsmouth c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. To view the Service log into St John ‘s Cathedral Portsmouth and follow their web page.

