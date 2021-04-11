Declan Lennon, Coolnahinch, Dublin Rd / Chapel St, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Friday, April 9 of Declan Lennon, Coolnahinch, Dublin Rd / Chapel St, Longford Town, Longford. Declan will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Aidan and Kathleen, brothers Noel, Derek (New York), Paul and Colm, sister Angela, Colm's partner Sharon, nieces Rachel, Michaela and Kara, uncles, aunts cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest in Peace Declan.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 14 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com Family home private at all times please, due to Covid 19.



Edward (Ned) Flynn, Glenview Heights, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the loving care of his family and the doctors, matron and staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, April 9 of Edward (Ned) Flynn, 4 Glenview Heights, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Kate, and his uncle Mick. Sadly missed by his sister Biddy and brother Tom, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Ned rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday evening, April 10 arriving at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard at 7.30pm (via Whitehall). Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 11 at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Finea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at Cavan General Hospital, care of Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard. Ned’s Funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link: https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/ Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (nee Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughters' partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan, Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.May She Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St John‘s Cathedral Portsmouth on Thursday, April 15 at 10:30am interment afterwards in Kingston Cemetery Portsmouth. Family flowers only donations for flowers in lieu to Rowans Hospice Portsmouth c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. To view the Service log into St John ‘s Cathedral Portsmouth and follow their web page.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;