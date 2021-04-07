Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

PJ Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, April 6 of PJ Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie, by his sister Sarah and by his brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat and Oliver. P.J. will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Sr. Mary Rose (Los Angeles), Sr. Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe (London), Philomena Burke (London), Belinda Kirwin (Dublin), Helena Molphy (Dublin), Eilish Reilly (Moyne) and Jean Taafe (Legga), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

PJ’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday, April 9 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne (via Dromard GFC, Legga) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Bernard (Bernie) Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, April 4 of Bernard (Bernie) Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his son Aidan, his father Bernard and his brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his daughter Sinead and his mother Mary Ann, his sisters Mary, Anne Farrell and Evelyn Keenan (Clonscott), his brothers John and Mel, his aunts and uncle, aunts-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing privately at his home in Barney. Removal on Wednesday, April 7 from his home to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family only, in line with government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time.Funeral Mass may be viewed online at https://churchtv.ie/ardagh

Frank Glancy, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, on Saturday, April 3 of Frank Glancy, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Molly. Frank will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Josephine, daughters Úna and Laura, sisters Mary and Bridie, brother Seamus, sons-in-law Colin and Nigel, mother-in-law Agnes, grandchildren Éva-mai, Emily, Jake and Mia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Frank’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning, April 8 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral (via Great Water Street) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols ,to protect everyone dear to Frank and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

Patrick (Packie) McGarty, Terenure, Dublin / Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, April 6 of Patrick (Packie) McGarty, Terenure, D.6W, formerly of Newlands, Clondalkin and Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved dad of Christine, Jean, Padraig, Michael, Mary, Aileen and Eamonn. Packie will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law John, Dominic and David, daughter-in-law Corinna, his adored grandchildren Ellen, Áine, Roisín, Catherine, Mary, Séan, Davóg, Donal, John and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Packie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church, Templeogue on Thursday morning, April 8 at 10am: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusx. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices

John Doyle, Carraig Beag, Cavan Town, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, April 5 of John Doyle, Carraig Beag, Lisdarn, Cavan and late of Longford. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Mary, John, Helen, Margaret, Jason, Rebecca, Christopher and Brooklyn. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mother in law, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal from Lakelands Funeral home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday morning, April 8 at 10.30am to the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim, Cavan to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass, Interment afterwards in Cullies Cemetery.

Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford, Mayo / Cloone, Leitrim / Strandhill, Sligo



The death occurred at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Friday, April 2 of Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim and Strandhill, Co Sligo and London. Paddy, predeceased by his brother Leonard and sisters Maureen, Kathleen, Eileen and his daughter-in-law Jackie. Paddy will be dearly and lovingly missed by his wife Janice and family Karen and Michael, his grandchildren Anna, Katie, Róisín and Patrick, his great-grandchildren Kiera and Lottie his brothers Michael, John and sisters Teresa and Josephine, son in-law David, extended family neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace Paddy.

Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday morning, April 10 at 11.45am to St Michael's Church, Foxford, for funeral Mass at 12 midday with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/foxford

No flowers, by request, donations, in lieu, to www.hospice.ie Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, Funeral Mass will be for family only. Enquiries to Clarkes Funeral Services Foxford, 0861700068 or clarkesfuneralservices@gmail.com

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;