Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 5, 2021 - evening

Bernard (Bernie) Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, April 4 of Bernard (Bernie) Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his son Aidan, his father Bernard and his brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his daughter Sinead and his mother Mary Ann, his sisters Mary, Anne Farrell and Evelyn Keenan (Clonscott), his brothers John and Mel, his aunts and uncle, aunts-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing privately at his home in Barney. Removal on Wednesday, April 7 from his home to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family only, in line with government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time.Funeral Mass may be viewed online at https://churchtv.ie/ardagh

Frank Glancy, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, on Saturday, April 3 of Frank Glancy, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Molly. Frank will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Josephine, daughters Úna and Laura, sisters Mary and Bridie, brother Seamus, sons-in-law Colin and Nigel, mother-in-law Agnes, grandchildren Éva-mai, Emily, Jake and Mia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Frank’s funeral arrangements will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford, Mayo / Cloone, Leitrim / Strandhill, Sligo



The death occurred at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Friday, April 2 of Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim and Strandhill, Co Sligo and London. Paddy, predeceased by his brother Leonard and sisters Maureen, Kathleen, Eileen and his daughter-in-law Jackie. Paddy will be dearly and lovingly missed by his wife Janice and family Karen and Michael, his grandchildren Anna, Katie, Róisín and Patrick, his great-grandchildren Kiera and Lottie his brothers Michael, John and sisters Teresa and Josephine, son in-law David, extended family neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace Paddy.

Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday morning, April 10 at 11.45am to St Michael's Church, Foxford, for funeral Mass at 12 midday with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/foxford

No flowers, by request, donations, in lieu, to www.hospice.ie Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, Funeral Mass will be for family only. Enquiries to Clarkes Funeral Services Foxford, 0861700068 or clarkesfuneralservices@gmail.com

Tommy Flanagan, Derryadd, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home with his loving family, on Saturday, April 3 of Tommy Flanagan, Derryadd, Kenagh, Longford.Predeceased by his wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his daughters Helen (Forbes) and Carmel (Finn), sons Kevin, Brendan, and Leo, sister Bridie Quinn, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his godchild and carer Collette, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Monday, April 5 at 1pm in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to family. The Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://youtu.be/M2-vwluClgl . House private, please.

Oliver Creegan, Carrickane, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 1 of Oliver Creegan, Carrickane, Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his brothers, Eugene, Mike, Seamus, Pat & Johnny & his sister Sarah. Beloved husband of Patricia & loving father of Damian, Rhona, Fiacre & Fergal. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother PJ, sisters Sr. Mary Rose, Sr. Kathleen, Jean, Tess, Eílish, Belinda, Philomena & Helena, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Geraldine & Aedamar, son-in-law Brendan, his adored grandchildren Aisling, Aran, Pauric, Luke, Dara, Eve, Rory, Cliodhna, Cathal, Aoife, Oliver & Alex, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives, good neighbours & many, many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to current HSE & government restrictions, Oliver's Funeral Mass & burial will be private to family only. Oliver's Funeral cortege will leave his home in Carrickane on Easter Monday morning, April 5 at 10.30am, travelling via Golf Links Road & Farnham Road, to arrive at the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial will take place afterwards in Cullies cemetery. Those standing along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines & keep safe. The Creegan family would like to thank you all for your cooperation & understanding at this difficult time. Oliver's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.cavantownparish.com House private at all times please.

Patrick (Patsy) Moughty, Bishopscourt, Ballyduff, Kerry / Ardagh, Longford





The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Kerry, on Friday, April 2 of Patrick (Patsy) Moughty, Bishopscourt, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co Kerry and formerly Ardagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Nora, son Robert (Galway), daughter Diane (Bristol), his sisters Elizabeth (Tallow), Bridget (Liverpool) and Dolores (Drumlish), his brother Michael (Ardagh), grandchildren Liam, Síle, Amelie and Scarlett, son-in-law Tim Moore, daughter-in-law Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick (Patsy). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6 at 11am in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care. House strictly private please.



George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff at Belmont House Private Nursing Home, Dublin, on Friday, April 2 of George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin and formerly of Elphin Street, Strokestown and The Central Bank, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Thomas P. and Annie T., his brother Donno and his sister Collette. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brother's Fr. T.P. (Los Angeles) and Dr. Michael (Castlebar), his sister's Attracta McGrath (Strokestown) and Teresa Johnston (Belfast), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, April 5 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to the current restrictions George's Funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation.

Johnny Hannify, Bishopstown, Moate, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, following a short illness in the company of his loving son Ivan, on Sunday, April 4 of Johnny Hannify, Bishopstown, Moate, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Maureen (McCormack). Deeply mourned by his son Ivan, twin brother Jim (Longford), sister Betty (Baxter, Longford), brothers Vincent (Maynooth) and Christy (Longford), grandchildren Freya, Caitlyn and Isobelle, his best friend Briege Fergus (Dundalk), Ivan's partner Siobhán, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, April 6 from Rooney's Funeral Home at 11.30am arriving at Saint Brigid's Church, Boher, for Funeral Prayers followed by Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In keeping with current government advice and H.S.E guidelines regarding public gatherings, Johnny's Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family only. For those who would like to pay their respects, the funeral cortège will pass via his home in Bishopstown. Please stand in a socially distant manner on the roadside outside the church and cemetery ensuring public health and safety is being upheld to the highest standards. The Hannify family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Ballymore and Boher Parish Facebook page. A Memorial Mass will be held for Johnny at a later date.Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone.

Tom (Noggs) Newman, Abbeylands, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Thursday, April 1 of Tom (Noggs) Newman, Abbeylands, Multyfarnham, Westmeath and late of the Great Downes, The Downes, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his brothers Colm and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, father to Gary, Charlene, Carolann and Daniel. He will be truly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Jake, Bella, Luke, Holly, Zach, Olly and Freddy, sisters Patsy, Nuala, Alacoque and Mary, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. His passing has saddened his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines a funeral mass will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham at 11am on Monday, April 5 followed by burial in St Andrew's Cemetery.



