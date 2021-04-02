Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 2, 2021

Kathleen Gumley (née McNerney), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Tuesday, March 30 of Kathleen Gumley (née McNerney), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, her son Pádraig, parents Phil & Bridgie & her brother Leo.Sadly missed by her loving family, son Declan, daughter-in-law Olive, her adored grandchildren Shannon & Oisin, brothers John, Colm, Turlough, Christopher & Philip Jnr, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her relations, neighbours & many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Due to current HSE & government restrictions, Kathleen's Funeral & burial will be private to family only. Those who would like to do so are asked to post their messages to the family in the condolences section at the bottom of this page. Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Good Friday morning, April 2 at 10.15 am, travelling via Ballinagh & Corlismore to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for a private prayer service at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Kathleen by standing along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. The Gumley family would like to thank you all for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Kathleen's prayer service can be viewed live by following the link.......https://vimeo.com/531352780

Tom (Noggs) Newman, Abbeylands, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Thursday, April 1 of Tom (Noggs) Newman, Abbeylands, Multyfarnham, Westmeath and late of the Great Downes, The Downes, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his brothers Colm and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, father to Gary, Charlene, Carolann and Daniel. He will be truly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Jake, Bella, Luke, Holly, Zach, Olly and Freddy, sisters Patsy, Nuala, Alacoque and Mary, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. His passing has saddened his many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

IIn keeping with current government guidelines a funeral mass will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham at 11am on Monday, April 5 followed by burial in St Andrew's Cemetery.



