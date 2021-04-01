Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kathleen Gumley (née McNerney), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Tuesday, March 30 of Kathleen Gumley (née McNerney), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, her son Pádraig, parents Phil & Bridgie & her brother Leo.Sadly missed by her loving family, son Declan, daughter-in-law Olive, her adored grandchildren Shannon & Oisin, brothers John, Colm, Turlough, Christopher & Philip Jnr, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her relations, neighbours & many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Due to current HSE & government restrictions, Kathleen's Funeral & burial will be private to family only. Those who would like to do so are asked to post their messages to the family in the condolences section at the bottom of this page. Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Good Friday morning, April 2 at 10.15 am, travelling via Ballinagh & Corlismore to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for a private prayer service at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Kathleen by standing along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. The Gumley family would like to thank you all for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Kathleen's prayer service can be viewed live by following the link.......https://vimeo.com/531352780

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of The Padre Pio ward, Saint Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sunday, March 28 of Michael John Flaherty, Lack, Whitehall, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Rose, his sister Patricia, brothers-in-law Michael and Philip and sister-in-law Susan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Joanne Mills and Carol Rose Clarke, granddaughter Jasmine, great grandson Alfie George, brother Fred, sisters-in-law Patricia, Sandra, Wendy, Jacqui, Liz and Angie, brothers-in-law Malcolm, Chris, Peter and Steve, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Michael’s Funeral Cortège will leave Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, on Thursday, April 1 at 1pm approximately to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for private cremation service at 2.30pm, which following government guidelines will be restricted to 10 people only. Mchael’s service can be viewed online, please go to www.lakelandscrematorium.ie and click on "live stream", enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Branch, Alzheimers Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private, Please.

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 30 of Maura McDonnell (née Drury), Barncor, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son Francis (U.S.A.), daughters Josephine Hertzog (Germany), Veronica Keogh (Ohill) and Yvonne Casserly (Clonfour), sister Ann (U.S.A), brother Tom (U.S.A), Francis’ partner Deanne, sons-in-law Fritz, Eamon and Con, grandchildren Stephanie, Fitz, Luke, Jack, Con Jnr., Eamon and Ciara, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Maura’s funeral cortege will leave her daughter Yvonne and son-in-law Con’s residence (Clonfour) on Thursday, April 1 at 11.40am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Funeral liturgy at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols ,to protect everyone dear to Maura and her family the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 30 of Jimmy Early, Creevy, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, son James, brothers Barney and Myles and sister Maggie. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving family, sons Pat and Francis, daughter Carmel, brother Patsy, daughters-in-law Catherina and Anne, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Michael, Maria, James, Emily, Lauren and Dylan, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, April 1 from his home to St. Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Jimmy’s home at 11.40am en route to St Mary’s Church, Carra, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be private, please. The funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.







