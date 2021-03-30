Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Kevin Sheridan, Rosduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his family at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, March 29 of Kevin Sheridan, Rosduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Phil and Annie ( Masterson) and by his niece Maura. Kevin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, loving wife Kathleen, sons Aidan (Fermoy), Des and John, daughters-in-law Sinead, Ann-Marie and Leanne, grandchildren Jane, Dean, Erica, Tom, Olive, Fódla, Arlo and Kevin Óg, brothers Michael, Eddie and Phil (Dublin), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Kevin’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday, March 31 at 10.40am to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Kevin and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, click here. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House strictly private.

Anthony (Anto) Boland, Longford / Ballyfermot, Dublin





The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, and surrounded by his heartbroken and loving family at Mullingar Hospital, on Friday, March 26 of Anthony (Anto) Boland, Drumlish, Longford and Ballyfermot. Dearly loved and greatly missed by his children Anthony Jr, Bernadette, Rebecca, Maria, Noleen, Emma and Shauna. His parents, Margaret and Peter (predeceased Oct 2020), his siblings Bernadette (predeceased Feb 1978), Janet, Lily, Carol, Peter, Linda, Joyce and Kim, grandchildren and large extended family and friends. With broken hearts and sadness in our souls, we miss you. Rest in peace Anto.

Those who would have liked to attend Anthony’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Anthony’s Funeral Mass online on Tuesday, March 30 at 1:45pm by clicking this link; https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Messages of condolence may be left for Anto’s family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Massey Brothers, 109 The Coombe, Dublin 8. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Anthony’s family would like to thank you all for your kindness and support at this very sad and difficult time.

