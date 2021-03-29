Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 29, 2021

Richie Hanafee, 15 St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, March 27 of Richie Hanafee, 15 St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Alice. Richie will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Mary, son Richie, daughter Sharon, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Brendan, sisters Phillis (Clarke), Kathleen (Hanafee) and Dolly (Hussey), nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Richie.

Richie's funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Monday 29 at 10.45am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family home is private at all times due to Government Guidelines. If paying your respects along the route, please ensure you adhere to social distancing at all times.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;