Deaths in Longford - Thursday, March 25, 2021

Fiona Farrell, Curraghcreehan, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Tuesday, March 23 of Fiona Farrell, Curraghcreehan, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by her loving parents, Moira and Jimmie, her brother Ken and her aunts and uncles. Sadly missed by her beloved son James, her sisters and brother, Linda, Caroline and Keith, brother-in-law David, sisters-in-law Sandra and Mary, aunts Carmel, Angela and Angela, uncle John, her many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral mass for family only will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, on Saturday, March 27 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available to view live on the Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule parish Facebook page.



Sr Mai Eivers, Rosary Lane, Taylor's Hill, Salthill, Galway / Clifden, Galway / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Sisters and Staff in Stella Maria, on Thursday, March 25 of Sr Mai Eivers, Stella Maria, Rosary Lane, Taylor’s Hill, Galway and late of Mercy Convents Clifden, South Africa & Galway and formerly of Camlisk, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Annie (nee Quinn), her brothers Patrick (New York), Laurie­ (Edgeworthstown), Tony (England), sister Cecily (Cavan) and sister-in-law Noleen; Deeply regretted by her sister- in- law Claire (England), her nieces and nephews, Sisters of Mercy Western Province, relatives, friends and former colleagues and past pupils of Clifden.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines her funeral will be private. Mass will be celebrated in Church of Christ the King, Salthill, Galway on Saturday at 1pm and will be live streamed at salthillparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Clifden, Convent Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Michael McGrath, Cloncowley, Drumlish, Longford / Raheny, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Wednesday, March 24 of Michael McGrath, Cloncowley, Drumlish, Longford and late of Raheny, Dublin and Rojales, Spain. Predeceased by his loving wife Anne and son Michael. Deeply regretted by his daughters Carol and Kim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains arriving at Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin this Saturday, March, 27 for Service at 12.40pm followed by cremation. Link to Michael McGrath's cremation service will be available later. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the cremation will be restricted to ten people only.

Sally McDermott (née McGuire), Cloonybeirne, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, March 25 of Sally McDermott (née McGuire), Cloonybeirne, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Eamon and much loved mother of Pierce, Francis and Catherine. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, daughters-in-law; Ailish and Belinda, grandchildren; John, Aaron, Melissa, Sarah, Niamh and James, sister Elizabeth (Cuffe), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday, March 27 to the Church S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Sally's Funeral Mass and house is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Mass may be viewed online (link to follow). Thank you for your cooperation.

Johnny Dalton, Casalanakirka, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, at Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 24 of Johnny Dalton, Casalanakirka, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Maureen, daughters Martina and Olive, sons in-law Lala and Kevin, his adoring grandchildren Dara, Iain, Eoin, Karla and Alesha, brothers James, Noel, Liam and Larry, his sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Johnny Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private removal will be held at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Friday, March 26 at 7pm and a private Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 27 at 12 noon, Can be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/ . Private burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this time.

The family would like to thank Dr Pat Cullen for all his wonderful care of Johnny, Barry's Pharmacy and all the staff at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar for their continuous support over the years.



Mary Jo O'Brien (née Roddy), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Thursday, March 25 of Mary Jo O’Brien (née Roddy), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Anne Roddy, husband Jimmy, son Pat and daughter Marcella. Sadly missed her sons Timmy (Ardee), Seamus (Mullingar), Eugene and daughter Bridie (Castlepollard), son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Mary Jo rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, March 28 arriving for 12.30pm Funeral Mass via Whitehall. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Mary Jo’s Funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link: https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and management of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, where Mary Jo resided for five years. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

