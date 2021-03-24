Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Fiona Farrell, Curraghcreehan, Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Tuesday, March 23 of Fiona Farrell, Curraghcreehan, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by her loving parents, Moira and Jimmy, her brother Ken and her aunts and uncles. Sadly missed by her beloved son James, her sisters and brother, Linda, Caroline and Keith, brother-in-law David, sisters-in-law Sandra and Mary, aunts Carmel, Angela and Angela, uncle John, her many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Alan Taylor, Keeldrin, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Monday, March 22 of Alan Taylor, Keeldrin, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sisters Muriel, Ruby and Sheila. Beloved husband and best friend of Lily. Remembered with love by his wife, brother Harold, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Removal on Wednesday, March 24 to arrive at St Columba's Parish Church, Corrawallen, for funeral service at 2pm restricted to 10 family members. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 4pm travelling via Carrigallen and Killashandra. Family flowers only, please. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this time.

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughter's partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan,Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie,Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie and Mary, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle,nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a service is to be arranged in Strokestown at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;