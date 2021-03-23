Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Irene Brady (née Cannon), Edgeworthstown, Longford / Dunboyne, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Friday, March 19 of Irene Brady (née Cannon), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Dunboyne, Co Meath. Beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) and much loved mother of Caitriona. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sisters Carmella, Mary and Ellen, brother Colm, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Irene’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin



The death occurred, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, March 20 of Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Beverly Downs, Knocklyon and Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sons David (Mohill) and Andrew (Swords), his beloved daughter Julie (Qatar), their mother Veronica and his adored grandson Dylan. Predeceased by his sister Margaret he will be deeply missed by his sisters Kay, Mary and Bridget. May Michael’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday, March 23 at 11.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill Due to current Covid 19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice Michael’s funeral will be restricted to 10 family members please.The family appreciate your sympathies and understanding at this difficult time.

Róisín Bruton (née Masterson), Knockoine, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, Dr Salib and the nurses and staff of St Mark’s Ward, Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, on Saturday, March 20 of Róisin Bruton (née Masterson), Knockoine, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Mark and Isabella Masterson. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean and children Sandra, Robert, Brian, Deirdre and John; brothers Matty and Barnie (Canada), grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Róisín rest in peace.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday, March 23 arriving at the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr Petra Martin, the nurses and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Bellview Clinic, Mullingar and Barry’s Pharmacy, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels Mullingar. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughter's partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan,Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie,Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie and Mary, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle,nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a service is to be arranged in Strokestown at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;