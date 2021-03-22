Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 22, 2021

Nuala Moten (née Cummins), 18 Church View, Drumlish, Longford / Kilcock, Kildare

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 19 of Nuala Moten (née Cummins), 18 Church View, Drumlish, Longford and formerly of 719 Courtown Road, Kilcock, Kildare. She is predeceased by her parents Tommy and Ellen. Nuala will be forever remembered with love by her daughters, Hazel, Nina and Stephanie, brothers Johnny and Patrick, sisters Christine, Mary and Teresa, brothers-in-law Liam, Larry and Jim, sister-in-law Barbara and Gean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and her many good friends both in Longford and Kildare. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace.

Nuala will repose in the family home. House private at all times, due to government restrictions. Removal on Monday, March 22 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live through this link http://www.drumlishparish.ie/content.aspx?par=6&ContentId=45 Following her Mass, Nuala's funeral cortège will travel via Kilcock, Kildare, en route to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, arriving at 2pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Irene Brady (née Cannon), Edgeworthstown, Longford / Dunboyne, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Friday, March 19 of Irene Brady (née Cannon), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Dunboyne, Co Meath. Beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) and much loved mother of Caitriona. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sisters Carmella, Mary and Ellen, brother Colm, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Irene’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Kathleen Cahill (née Coyle), 'The Laurel's', Cashel, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of her family and the staff in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, March 20 of Kathleen Cahill (née Coyle), 'The Laurel's', Cashel, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife & best friend of Tommy & devoted mother of Caroline, Cathal, Fiona & Kieran. Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband & family, her daughter in law Helen, Fiona's partner Dennis & Kieran's partner Anita, her 6 adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives & many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government & HSE directions, Kathleen's reposing, funeral Mass & burial will be private to her immediate family. The funeral cortège will leave Cashel on Monday at 1.30pm, to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly, for funeral Mass at 2pm (confined to 10 people) travelling, via Ballinagh. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Those standing along the route to pay your respects to Kathleen, please adhere to social distancing of 2 metres & keep each other safe. The Cahill family would like to thank each of you for your understanding & cooperation at this sad time. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to St Vincent's Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin, c/o any family member or McMahon Funeral Directors, Cavan. As a mark of respect to the late Kathleen, Cashel Motors will remain closed until Monday, March 29. House strictly private, please.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Brady, Drumcoghill, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year, in the loving care of her family at the residence of her daughter Pauline, Longford Road, Arva, on Saturday, March 20 of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Brady, Drumcoghill, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Dan and daughter Kathleen Keegan. Sadly missed by her son Paddy, Drumoghill, daughters Helen Brady McDermott, Keadue Lane, Cavan, Bernie Gormley, Arva and Pauline Mc Entee, Arva, 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Frances, sons-in-law John, Dermot, Enda, Brian and Donal, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from the home of her daughter Pauline and son in law Dermot, Drumhaldry, Moyne, at 11.40am on Monday morning, March 22, to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Potahee Cemetery. Due to HSE and government advice, the family home is for family and close friends, please.



Rita Doyle (née Kavanagh), Carrick Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, March 19 of Rita Doyle (née Kavanagh), Carrick Road, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone. Rita will be sadly missed by her devoted husband John Joe, her loving sons; Alan and David and Alan’s partner; Fafi. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her brothers; Pat Joe (Cloone), Frank (Mohill), Mick (Dunboyne), Sean (Phibsboro), Leo (Kilmore) sisters; Mary Carney (Kilmore) and Dympna McTague (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, John Joe’s sister; Mary Moran (Drumrahill), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Rita’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Rita’s Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday, March 22 at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Rita’s residence will remain strictly private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Rita’s funeral is restricted to 10 family members. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this difficult time.

Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin



The death occurred, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, March 20 of Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Beverly Downs, Knocklyon and Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sons David (Mohill) and Andrew (Swords), his beloved daughter Julie (Qatar), their mother Veronica and his adored grandson Dylan. Predeceased by his sister Margaret he will be deeply missed by his sisters Kay, Mary and Bridget. May Michael’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday, March 23 at 11.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill Due to current Covid 19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice Michael’s funeral will be restricted to 10 family members please.The family appreciate your sympathies and understanding at this difficult time.

Róisín Bruton (née Masterson), Knockoine, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, Dr Salib and the nurses and staff of St Mark’s Ward, Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, on Saturday, March 20 of Róisin Bruton (née Masterson), Knockoine, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Mark and Isabella Masterson. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean and children Sandra, Robert, Brian, Deirdre and John; brothers Matty and Barnie (Canada), grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Róisín rest in peace.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday, March 23 arriving at the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr Petra Martin, the nurses and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Bellview Clinic, Mullingar and Barry’s Pharmacy, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels Mullingar. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Matthew (Mattie) Davis, Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at the Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen, in the company of his loving children Tony, Joanne, Mark and Sinead, on Friday, March 19 of Matthew (Mattie) Davis, Kilteevan, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Judy and sadly missed by his sister Ena Staunton, brother-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours and friends. May Mattie rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Mattie’s funeral will be attended by immediate family only. His funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday morning, March 22 at 12 noon arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.The Davis family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that Mattie’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12.30pm by CLICKING HERE

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughter's partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan,Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie,Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie and Mary, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle,nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a service is to be arranged in Strokestown at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

