Deaths in Longford - Saturday, March 20, 2021

Seán McNiff, Drumgowna, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred at University Hospital, Galway, on Thursday, March 18 of Seán McNiff, Drumgowna, Ballinamore, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his wife Bridie, his family Tony, Seán, Jacinta (Jones), Redhills, Tina (Dowd), Lanesboro & David, his sister Mary (McGovern), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be on Sunday, March 21 at 12 noon and it may be viewed on-line. A link will be available in due course.

In accordance with current restrictions, immediate family only may attend Seán's Funeral Mass. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be directed to the Coronary Care Unit at University Hospital, Galway C/O Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. The McNiff family appreciate your understanding, support and sympathy at this sad time.

Matthew (Mattie) Davis, Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at the Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen, in the company of his loving children Tony, Joanne, Mark and Sinead, on Friday, March 19 of Matthew (Mattie) Davis, Kilteevan, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Judy and sadly missed by his sister Ena Staunton, brother-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours and friends. May Mattie rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Mattie’s funeral will be attended by immediate family only. His funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday morning, March 22 at 12 noon arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.The Davis family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that Mattie’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12.30pm by CLICKING HERE

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughter's partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan,Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie,Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie and Mary, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle,nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a service is to be arranged in Strokestown at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

Angela Moynagh (née Smith), New York, USA & Lisenanagh, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in New York, on Thursday, March 18 of Angela Moynagh (née Smith), New York, USA & Lisenanagh, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Angela and Philip and brother Philip (Laragh). Sadly missed by her loving husband Dessie, brothers Seamus (Bridie), Hugh (Mary), Pat (Anna), Tommy (Catherine), sisters Roseanne (Timmy), Maura (Marty), Siobhan (Pauric), sister-in-law Bernie (Laragh) and her mother in law Kathleen and Moynagh family, Ballyjamesduff. Angela's Funeral will be held in New York. Remembered with great love and deep affection by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. "Go n-eiri an bothar leat".

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the Smith family home is for family and close friends, please.

Daphne Bigley (née Crooke), Tonagh, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, on Friday, March 19 of Daphne Bigley (née Crooke), Tonagh, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe and son-in-law Graham. Deeply regretted by her loving family Alan, Ethel & Richard, George & Cathy, Helen & Barney, her much adored grandchildren Philip & Laura, extended family, and wide circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place this Sunday, March 21 at 2pm in Benown Parish Church, Glasson. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

