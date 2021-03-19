Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 19, 2021

Evelyn McGlynn, Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford / Sandymount, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. in her 100th year, on Wednesday, March 17 of Evelyn McGlynn, Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Co Longford formerly from Sandymount, Dublin 4. Predeceased by her brothers Johnny, Michael, Bernard, Larry and Ciaran and sister Maureen, sadly missed by her brother Thomas (Tommy) sisters in law Kitty and Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives in Ireland and U.K. neighbours and friends. May Evelyn Rest in Peace.

Evelyn’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola on Friday, March 19 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, via Eddercloone, with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. "Life if well lived, is long enough."

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Evelyn’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family. Evelyn’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. Evelyn’s funeral Mass can be viewed on McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page, link https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Fergal Trayers, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, to the inexpressible grief of his family, on Monday, March 15 of Fergal Trayers, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath. Fergal is survived by his heartbroken parents Tom and Philomena Trayers and his sisters Maria, Fiona, Sharon and Elaine. Fergal will be greatly missed by his brothers-in-law Barry Sheehan, Andrew Coghill, Willie McCormack and Brian Kilmartin, his nieces Mary, Caroline, Annie, Emily and Cariosa, his nephews Oisin, James and Luke, his godson Ruairi Kilroy, his aunts, uncles and cousins, his wide circle of friends and neighbours and his cherished and beloved animals especially his dog Ben. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for family only will take place in St Mary's, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang on Friday, March 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in Temple-a-valley Cemetery. The following live link will be available from 12 noon on Friday for anyone who may wish to view the funeral mass https://www.facebook.com/Tang-Parish-113139173806039 Also available locally on 105.3FM.

Seán McNiff, Drumgowna, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred at University Hospital, Galway, on Thursday, March 18 of Seán McNiff, Drumgowna, Ballinamore, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his wife Bridie, his family Tony, Seán, Jacinta (Jones), Redhills, Tina (Dowd), Lanesboro & David, his sister Mary (McGovern), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be on Sunday, March 21 at 12 noon and it may be viewed on-line. A link will be available in due course.

In accordance with current restrictions, immediate family only may attend Seán's Funeral Mass. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be directed to the Coronary Care Unit at University Hospital, Galway C/O Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. The McNiff family appreciate your understanding, support and sympathy at this sad time.

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughter's partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan,Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie,Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie and Mary, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle,nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a service is to be arranged in Strokestown at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

