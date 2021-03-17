Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Fergal Trayers, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, to the inexpressible grief of his family, on Monday, March 15 of Fergal Trayers, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath. Fergal is survived by his heartbroken parents Tom and Philomena Trayers and his sisters Maria, Fiona, Sharon and Elaine. Fergal will be greatly missed by his brothers-in-law Barry Sheehan, Andrew Coghill, Willie McCormack and Brian Kilmartin, his nieces Mary, Caroline, Annie, Emily and Cariosa, his nephews Oisin, James and Luke, his godson Ruairi Kilroy, his aunts, uncles and cousins, his wide circle of friends and neighbours and his cherished and beloved animals especially his dog Ben. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for family only will take place in St Mary's, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang on Friday, March 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in Temple-a-valley Cemetery. The following live link will be available from 12 noon on Friday for anyone who may wish to view the funeral mass https://www.facebook.com/Tang-Parish-113139173806039 Also available locally on 105.3FM.

Bernard Joseph (Bernie Joe) Cox, Crunkill, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, surrounded by family, on Monday, March 15 of Bernard Joseph (Bernie Joe) Cox, Crunkill, Rooskey, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces and all extended family and friends.

Private Funeral Mass for family at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Rooskey on Thursday, March 18 at 11:30am, with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Church TV, view via the following link - https://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

