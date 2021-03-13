Deaths in Longford - Saturday, March 13, 2021

Gerard (Gerry) Reddington, Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford / Curraghboy, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 10 of Gerard (Gerry) Reddington, Templemichael Glebe, Longford, and formerly of Curraghboy, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Malachy and Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, and much-loved father to Sinéad, Declan, Gearóid and Paul. Adored grandad to Emily, Cormac, Oscar, Donnacha, Henry, Tomás, Mia, Cathal and Fiadh. Dear brother of Kathleen Fuller (Essex), Seán (Baldoyle), Sr Maura (Roscommon), Tommy (Galway), Rita Roughneen (Roscommon), Phil Duffy (Killsallaghan). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Sophie, Tara and Aoife and Jonny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence on Saturday, March 13 to St Mel’s Cathedral Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Taughmaconnell Cemetery, Co Roscommon via Longford Slashers, Athlone, Kiltoom, Curraghboy and Brideswell.

Due to the current restrictions in place, Gerry’s funeral will be limited to 10 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions are unable to, can view the live stream of the funeral mass at http://www.longfordparish.com/stmelstv.htm



Bella Duignan (née Carr), Weston Meadow, Lucan, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, March 10 of Bella Duignan (née Carr), Weston Meadow, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and her dear daughter Marie. Bella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Ger, son Seamus, daughter-in-law Aoife, son-in-law Antonio, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, grandchildren Jayme, Juliette, Amber, Aly, Nicola, Jessica and Shane, great-grandchild Freya, niece, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Bella’s funeral cortege will leave the residence of her daughter Ger and son-in-law Antonio (Hermitage Park Road, Lucan) on Saturday morning, March 13 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lucan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Esker Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Bella and her family, the Mass will be restricted to her close family. The Mass will be streamed live click here The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Tommy Moffett, Mahana, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, March 9 of Tommy Moffett, Mahana, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents: James and Rose Moffett and his late brothers; John and Hall Moffett. Tommy will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Tommy's funeral cortège will leave Smyth's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Saturday morning, March 13 at 11.30am, arriving at St Mary's Church, Cloone, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. The funeral cortège will pass Tommy's late residence in Mahana on route to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery for burial.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tommy's funeral Mass is confined to 10 people (family and close friends). The family appreciates your sympathy at this time.

Tommy's funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Eleanor Guckian (née Kiernan), Coronagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray Co. Wicklow, on Friday, March 12 of Eleanor Guckian (née Kiernan), Coronagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Arva, Cavan. Very sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Adrienne, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters-in-law, Brideen, Evelyn and Bernadette, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A very special thank you to all the staff at Atlanta Nursing Home for the wonderful care, love and support given to Eleanor over the last eight years. May She Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, March 15 followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Due to Covid guidelines, Eleanor's Funeral service is confined to family only. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Beatrice Egan (née Flood), Clooncunny House, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Care & Respite Centre, Tulsk, on Thursday, March 11 of Beatrice Egan (née Flood), Clooncunny House, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Matt. Much loved mother of Pat, Martina (Devlin), Deirdre (Larkin) and Joan (McCrann). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother John Joe, sisters Loretta and Angela, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, on Saturday, March 13 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery, travelling via Drinane. Owing to current restrictions Beatrice's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Thank you for your cooperation.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;