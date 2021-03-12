Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 12, 2021

Gerard (Gerry) Reddington, Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford / Curraghboy, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 10 of Gerard (Gerry) Reddington, Templemichael Glebe, Longford, and formerly of Curraghboy, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Malachy and Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, and much-loved father to Sinéad, Declan, Gearóid and Paul. Adored grandad to Emily, Cormac, Oscar, Donnacha, Henry, Tomás, Mia, Cathal and Fiadh. Dear brother of Kathleen Fuller (Essex), Seán (Baldoyle), Sr Maura (Roscommon), Tommy (Galway), Rita Roughneen (Roscommon), Phil Duffy (Killsallaghan). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Sophie, Tara and Aoife and Jonny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence on Saturday, March 13 to St Mel’s Cathedral Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Taughmaconnell Cemetery, Co Roscommon via Longford Slashers, Athlone, Kiltoom, Curraghboy and Brideswell.

Due to the current restrictions in place, Gerry’s funeral will be limited to 10 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions are unable to, can view the live stream of the funeral mass at http://www.longfordparish.com/stmelstv.htm



Bella Duignan (née Carr), Weston Meadow, Lucan, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, March 10 of Bella Duignan (née Carr), Weston Meadow, Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and her dear daughter Marie. Bella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Ger, son Seamus, daughter-in-law Aoife, son-in-law Antonio, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, grandchildren Jayme, Juliette, Amber, Aly, Nicola, Jessica and Shane, great-grandchild Freya, niece, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Bella’s funeral cortege will leave the residence of her daughter Ger and son-in-law Antonio (Hermitage Park Road, Lucan) on Saturday morning, March 13 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lucan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Esker Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Bella and her family, the Mass will be restricted to her close family. The Mass will be streamed live click here The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Maeve Cullen (née Keaveney), "Melleview" , Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, March 8 of Maeve Cullen (née Keaveney), "Melleview" , Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Maeve will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Elma (London), Shane (Kilmactranny), Glenn and Ciara, brother Ernest, son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Marian, sister-in-law Áine, grandchildren Lily, Theo, Martha, Malachy and Finn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Maeve's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday, March 12 at 12.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Maeve and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Beatrice Egan (née Flood), Clooncunny House, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Care & Respite Centre, Tulsk, on Thursday, March 11 of Beatrice Egan (née Flood), Clooncunny House, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Matt. Much loved mother of Pat, Martina (Devlin), Deirdre (Larkin) and Joan (McCrann). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother John Joe, sisters Loretta and Angela, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, on Saturday, March 13 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery, travelling via Drinane. Owing to current restrictions Beatrice's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Thank you for your cooperation.

Katherine (Basy) Sugrue (née Brady), Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, in her 87th year, following a brief illness, on Friday, March 5 of Katherine (Basy) Sugrue (nee Brady) Birmingham and late Kilsarn, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, parents Bernard and Margaret and her sister Brigid (Bonnie) Dolan. Katherine will be sadly missed by her loving sons John Joe (Loughduff) and Jimmy (Bermingham) daughters-in-law Abby and Helen, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 12 in Our Lady & St. Hubert's RC Church, Bleak House Road, Olbury, Bermingham, B68 0TQ at 11.45am. The family appreciates your support at this sad time.

John (Fonsie) Lavin, "Roncalli", The Cresent, Ennis, Clare / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, March 9 of John (Fonsie) Lavin, "Roncalli", The Cresent, Ennis, Clare and formerly of Lackin, Strokestown, Roscommon (Retired An Garda Siochana). Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Sadly missed by his daughter Anita, son Damian, grandchildren Amy and Michael, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday, March 12 at 12 noon in St Joseph's Church with Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony is limited to a maximum of ten. Please comply with public health advice. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's church Webcam using this link ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

Messages of condolences can be left by email to info@dalyfunerals.com . May He Rest In Peace.

