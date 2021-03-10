Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Paddy Finnegan, Drynan, Ballymahon, Longford / Carrickmacross, Monaghan



The death occurred, after a short illness, on Monday, March 8 of Paddy Finnegan, Drynan, Ballymahon, Longford / Carrickmacross, Monaghan. Predeceased by his sister Marie and his parents Bridget and James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Tracey and son James. His brothers and sisters, Francis, Seamus, Tom, Alice, Michael and Noel. Sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Reposing privately.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass for family only will take place in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon on Wednesday, March 10 at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Wednesday for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on St Matthew's Church facebook page.

The family requests that the house remain strictly private please on this sad occasion. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to "The friends of Tullamore Hospital Hospice" please.

Micheál McGuinness, Tully, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, March 8 of Micheál McGuinness, Tully, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife May and his dear son Patrick. Micheál will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Mary Murtagh (Newtowncashel) and Catherine Hernandez (Newtownforbes), sons Seán and Luke, sisters Alice, Anna, Josephine and Sarah, brothers John, Tom, James and Benny, sons-in-law Peter and Lupe, daughters-in-law Josephine and Catherine, Seán’s partner Ann, grandchildren Christian, Heather May, Daniel, Gabriel, Patrick, Mikie, Colin, Mark, Conor and Saoirse, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Micheál’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday, March 10 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Micheál and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click on the following link - click here

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Newtownforbes Cemetery enhancement fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

John McNally, Leugh, Thurles, Tipperary / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, very peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, March 8 of John McNally, Leugh, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Longford. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, his father-in-law Richard, mother-in-law Peggy and sister-in-law Patricia. John will be sadly missed by his wife Rose, sons Cillian and Emmet, daughter Eva, grandson Ellis, daughter-in-law, brothers Joe, Patrick, Kevin and Garrett, sisters Miriam and Prisca, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. John's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday morning, March 11 at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Killinan Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made to North Tipperary Hospice or Thurles Tennis Club. A/C: Thurles Tennis Club, IBAN IE93BOFI 9044 6493370288. BIC BOFIIE2D House private, please.

Maeve Cullen (née Keaveney), "Melleview" , Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, March 8 of Maeve Cullen (née Keaveney), "Melleview" , Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. Maeve will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Elma (London), Shane (Kilmactranny), Glenn and Ciara, brother Ernest, son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Marian, sister-in-law Áine, grandchildren Lily, Theo, Martha, Malachy and Finn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Maeve's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday, March 12 at 12.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Maeve and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Eoin Faherty, Artane, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford / Galway



The death occurred on Thursday, March 4 of Eoin Faherty, late of Brookfield, Artane, Dublin 5, formerly of Longford Town and Galway. Eoin’s life adventures came to a peaceful end at home. Predeceased by his daughter Ciara. Deeply missed by his wife Carmel, children Grainne, Darragh and Emmet, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Ben, Ellie and Liam, his sister, brothers, extended family, friends and colleagues. May He Rest in Peace.

Eoin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, March 11 at 11am by visiting www.stbrendanscoolock.org/webcam/

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to either Diabetes Ireland or Féileacáin.

Katherine (Basy) Sugrue (née Brady), Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, in her 87th year, following a brief illness, on Friday, March 5 of Katherine (Basy) Sugrue (nee Brady) Birmingham and late Kilsarn, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, parents Bernard and Margaret and her sister Brigid (Bonnie) Dolan. Katherine will be sadly missed by her loving sons John Joe (Loughduff) and Jimmy (Bermingham) daughters-in-law Abby and Helen, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 12 in Our Lady & St. Hubert's RC Church, Bleak House Road, Olbury, Bermingham, B68 0TQ at 11.45am. The family appreciates your support at this sad time.

Frank Owens, Annaghmore, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Tuesday, March 9 of Frank Owens, Annaghmore, Strokestown, Roscommon. Much loved husband and best friend of Mary and proud and devoted father of Adrian, Damian, Ronan and Niall. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and sons, daughters-in-law Phil, Mary, Katrina and Clare, his adored grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Dylan, Caitlin, Daniel, Sean, Ethan, Cian, Amy, Kyle and Ella, brothers Michael, PJ and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, March 11 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Frank's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Mass can be viewed online by clicking here and will be broadcast on the parish radio frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation.

John (Fonsie) Lavin, "Roncalli", The Cresent, Ennis, Clare / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, March 9 of John (Fonsie) Lavin, "Roncalli", The Cresent, Ennis, Clare and formerly of Lackin, Strokestown, Roscommon (Retired An Garda Siochana). Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Sadly missed by his daughter Anita, son Damian, grandchildren Amy and Michael, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday, March 12 at 12 noon in St Joseph's Church with Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony is limited to a maximum of ten. Please comply with public health advice. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's church Webcam using this link ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

Messages of condolences can be left by email to info@dalyfunerals.com . May He Rest In Peace.

