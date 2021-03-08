Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 8, 2021

Michael O'Donoghue, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Saturday, March 6 of Michael O’Donoghue, Oaklands, Ballinalee Road, Longford, formerly of St Peter’s, Castlepollard and 11 The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Thomas and brother Seamus. Michael will be sadly missed by twin sister Margaret, brother Thomas, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Betty, Bernie, Patricia and Joan, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers in law, sister in law. Michael will also be sadly missed by his devoted nurses and carers and the residents of Oaklands. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortège will leave 11 The Green at 11.45am on Monday, March 8 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions, Michael’s funeral Mass will be private to family only. Those of you who would like to attend Michael’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



John Blessing, Celbridge, Kildare / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital and surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 6 of John Blessing, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Newtownforbes, Co Longford. John, beloved husband of the recently deceased Martina, dear father to Peter, Neill and Ann-Marie and a devoted grandfather to Keri, James and Abigail. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, sister Mary Ross (Drumlish), daughter-in-law Rachel, Keri’s Mum Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of John and Martina’s Life at a later date.Those who would have liked to attend John’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on the condolences section on RIP.ie or on www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

John’s Funeral cortège will leave his home on Tuesday, March 9 at 10.30am and the Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Tuesday at 11am https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Heart and Lung Transplant Ward, The Mater Hospital.

Martin O'Connor, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford / Rockchapel, Cork

The death occurred, peacefully, on Friday, March 5 of Martin O'Connor, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford / Rockchapel, Cork and also Widnes, Cheshire. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, his sons Michael, Jimmy, Alan and his sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Patsy (Rockchapel, Cork) and Kathy (Wrexham, North Wales). His sister Mary (London), his daughters-in-law Anne and Reta, his sons-in-law Jamie and Tony (Collins). His grandchildren Charlotte, Roberta, Kerrie, Kelvin, Jon Paul, Danny, Michelle, Tracey, Kevin, Sean, Gavin and Shannon. Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours and especially the Dooley family Ballymahon, Seamus, Patricia, Inez, Gavin, Aoife, Eimear, Niamh and Áine. His home helpers Doreen Flynn and Rose Percival. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass for family only will take place in St Mary's, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang on Tuesday, March 9 at 12 noon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. The following live link will be available from 12 noon on Tuesday for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass https://www.facebook.com/Tang-Parish-113139173806039 Also available locally on 105.3FM. Messages of condolence may be left on RIP.ie.

Patrick J (Paddy) Cooke, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family in his 97th year, on Sunday, March 7 of Patrick J (Paddy) Cooke, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son Mel and granddaughter Aisling, sisters Mae Gilchriest, Bridget Murray, Rita Maguire, Ellen Stacom, Teresa Donohoe, Brothers Arthur and Monsignor John.

Sadly Missed by his loving wife Lily, sons Sean, Ciaran, Hugh (USA), Seamus, Gabriel, Cyril, Fintan (USA), Aidan, Daughters Margaret (USA), and Kay Evans (Navan), sister Sr. Kathleen (Loretto Convent, Navan), daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, Karen, Eilish, Anne and Aisling, son-in-law George 18 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces,nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Paddy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning (March 9) at 10.30am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Due to current Government Covid-19 guidelines,Paddy's Funeral service is confined to family only. House private at all times. Please feel free to leave a message to the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://churchtv.ie/carrigallen.html The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Thomas (Tom) Maguire, 8 Wood Road, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving devoted wife and family, aged 81 years, on Saturday, March 6 of Thomas (Tom) Maguire, 8 Wood Road, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his two infant sons Francis and John,his parents Ned and Nellie, his brothers Jim, Pat and Bob. Tom will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen and sons Tommy, Derek, Eddie and Nicky, daughters Delores, Kathleen, Celine and Edel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners. His sister Mary and brother Ned, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 9 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and to the cemetery, while following social distancing rules. House private, please.

Thomas's funeral Mass will be streamed live on 'Midlands Funeral Live' YouTube channel.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Dialysis unit, Tullamore Regional Hospital who provided wonderful care for Thomas over the last two years. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

