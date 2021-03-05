Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 5, 2021

Sr Elizabeth Brady, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, March 4 of Sr Elizabeth Brady, formerly of Mercy Convent Ballymahon, Co Longford and Cloncovid, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her sisters, Mary Frances (Baby), Philomena, Sr Monica, Anne, Rose and her brother Charles. Deeply regretted by her brother, Eddie, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, and the Mercy Sisters, Western Province, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, March 6 from Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown to arrive at St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Convent cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distance protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Sr Elizabeth and her family, her funeral service will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave a personal message for Sr Elizabeth's family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Mass can be viewed on St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon Facebook page.

Jimmy Conway, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, March 3 of Jimmy Conway, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Betty. Jimmy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Darren, Damien and James, sister Ann McCormack, brothers Johnny, Barney, Joe, Brendan, Tom and Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Jimmy’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, on Saturday morning, March 6 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, proceeding to Ballymacormack afterwards (via Annaly Park) for interment. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Jimmy and his family , the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher's Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



John (Jack) Colgan, Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Swords, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, March 2 of John (Jack) Colgan, Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Pine Grove Park, Swords, Co Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Irene (Ivy) and son Johnny. Jack will be sadly missed by his daughters Susan and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral mass on Friday, March 5 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, Co Dublin to arrive at 12.30pm approximately. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown.html

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Jack and his family, his funeral service will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave a personal message for Jack's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and sympathy at this time.

Stephen (Staff) Feeney, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, on Tuesday, March 2 of Stephen (Staff) Feeney, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his parents Stephen & Bridget (Carrowclogher), his brother's Bernard, Pat, Jim, Frank and his sister's Annie, Mollie, Nellie, Bridie & baby Jane. He will be sadly missed by his niece Mary Feeney, nephews Stephen & John Feeney and Brian & James Kelly, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Friday, March 5 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Staff's Funeral Mass is private to family only. Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking here. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

John Raymond Connolly, Nottingham and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Nottingham, on Tuesday, February 16 of John Raymond Connolly, known as Raymond.

Raymond was one of the Longford triplets born on September 27, 1941 to Peter and Ellen Connolly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford and was one of 12 children.

Raymond leaves behind his heartbroken wife Fran, daughters Fiona, Catherine and Caroline and grandchildren Roisin, Sophia and Reuben. He is survived by his brothers Peter, Eamonn and Leo and his sisters Eileen and Margaret. Leo and Margaret are the surviving triplets who will be 80 this year.

Raymond moved to England in 1959 and returned to live in Cloonee, Longford in 1998 when he and his wife retired. The funeral will take place in Nottingham and donations can be made to The Gorilla Organization, a cause very dear to him. www.gorillas.org/donate

Raymond will be sadly missed and always fondly remembered by his family and many friends in Ireland and England.

Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in Chicago surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 1 of Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Chicago, USA and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his late wife Patricia A Craig and his parents Patrick and Lena Maguire.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving children; Patrick and Melissa, son in law Nick, daughter in law Kelley, his adored grandchildren Aniston, Gavin, Teagan and Devin, his sisters; Maureen Foley (Chicago), Evelyn McKeon (Cloone Village), brother; Michael sister-in-law; Madge (Cavan), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. May his gentle soul. Rest In Peace.

Pat's funeral will take place in Chicago on Saturday, March 6. A celebration of his life will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later stage.

Nancy Walsh (née Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Tipperary / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, March 4 of Nancy Walsh (neé Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Co Tipperary, and formerly of Cortober, Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Tony, Larry, Fr Joe and Annette. Nancy will be sadly missed by her brothers and sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished grandchildren Donna, Shane, Laura, Conor, Kevin, Ava, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In light of current restrictions, Nancy will repose at her daughter Annette's residence for family only. In caring for each other, a private Requiem Mass and burial will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass. This may be viewed online on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11.30am on Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass. Messages of support and condolences for the Walsh family may be left on the Condolence page on RIP.ie.

