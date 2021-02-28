Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 1, 2021

Mary Healy (née Smyth), Drimnee, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year, on Saturday, February 27 of Mary Healy (née Smyth), Drimnee, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Peter and Mary, her nine brothers and sisters and her son in law JP. Deeply regretted by her daughter Pauline (Casey), grandsons Michael, Owen and Emmet (Casey), sister in law Betty, granddaughter in law Breda, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will be held privately in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel on Monday, March 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Saint Island Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html for anyone that wishes to do so. Those of you who would like to attend Mary’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in her memory in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



Bríd McEvoy, Swan Lake, Cornagran, Loch Gowna, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in Loch Gowna, on Saturday, February 27 of Bríd McEvoy, Swan Lake, Cornagran, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly McEvoy's Chemist, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her precious son Alan and her brother Jerome. Sadly missed by her sister Helen Dardis and brother Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many, many friends. Service of thanksgiving for her life will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 3 at 12 noon at Lakelands Funeral home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, followed by cremation. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines Brid’s funeral will be private. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for her family please use the link on RIP.ie.

Gene Brady, 25 Truma Road, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, February 26 of Gene Brady, 25 Truma Road, Granard, Longford and formerly of 20 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Co Longford. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Patrick and Margaret and his siblings. Gene will be sadly missed by his son Owen (Australia), brothers Johnny and Peter (UK), sisters Bridgie, Mena (UK), Maggie, May, Rosie and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Gene.

Gene's funeral cortege will leave Mullingar General mortuary at 11am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Granard, on Monday, March 1 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Mass will be restricted to 10 people. Family flowers only. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Anyone who wishes to leave a message of sympathy can do so, by using the condolence link on RIP.ie

Cornelius (Con) O'Sullivan, Monkstown, Dublin / Limerick / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in the Aclare Nursing Home, Dun Laoghaire, on Thursday, February 25 of Cornelius (Con, Our Man in Havana) O’Sullivan, Monkstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Limerick and Longford. Predeceased by his dear twin sister Grace, brother Tim and sister Marie. Very sadly missed by his beloved daughter Asta and her mother Veeva, brother Paul, nephews Emmett, Paul, David and Paddy, nieces Erin and Emily, cousin Michelle, extended family, his best friend Max, neighbours and friends in Ireland and Cuba. Descanse en Paz (May he rest in Peace).

Due to the current government restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately, but can be viewed online on Tuesday, March 2 at 10am using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499 . Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

Brigid Catherine Gordon (née Connaughton), Kilmovee, Mayo / Newtowncashel, Longford / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, February 7 of Brigid Catherine Gordon (née Connaughton), Oldfield Road, London and formerly Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Sadly missed but remembered with love by her husband Andy, daughters Louise, Brenda and Hannah, granddaughter Evie, brothers Gerry, Pat and Fr. Vincent (Ardagh), extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Catherine will be removed from The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Monday (March 1, 2021) at 11.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmovee arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The Gordon family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Funeral Mass can be viewed here – Kilmovee Parish church webcam or via Facebook. Family flowers only, please.

The Gordon family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/bgordon

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortege makes its way. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline.

Michael O'Reilly, Fenna, Kilcogy, Cavan / Coolmine, Dublin / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, February 27 of Michael O'Reilly, Fenna, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and formerly of Coolmine, Blanchardstown, Co Dublin. Michael, predeceased by his father James and beloved son of Mary; loving brother of Catherine, Kieran, Orla and Colm and devoted father of James. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers-in-law Colin and Dermot; sisters-in-law Sinead and Adriano; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Due to the government guidelines and HSE recommendations a private Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, March 4 in the Fitzsimons' Funeral Home, Navan, Co. Meath. This will be followed by burial at 12 noon in St. Finian's Cemetery, Navan. For those who cannot attend due to the current circumstances and wish to view the Funeral, they may do so on the link provided. Also for all those wishing to sympathise with the family, please use the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Bridget (Bridie) Boylan (née McCabe), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, and formerly in the care of Sheelin Nursing Home, on Sunday, February 28 of Bridget (Bridie) Boylan (née McCabe), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary Greene & Brigid Reihill, son Peter, brother Jim McCabe, sons in law Joe Greene & Terry Reihill, daughter in law Margurita Boylan, grandchildren Keith Greene, Mark & Adam Reihill, Aoife & Blanaid Boylan, cousins, relatives & friends. May Bridie Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Mountnugent on Tuesday, March 2 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree cemetery. In line with current Government/HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private for family only. If you would like to express your condolences you may do so via the link on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on Zoom Meeting I.D. 3022504611 Password 4TQuy5

