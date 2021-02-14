Deaths in Longford - Sunday, February 14, 2021 - evening

Anne Carroll (née Travers), 33 Beechwood Close, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness, bravely borne, on Saturday, February 13 of Anne Carroll (née Travers), 33 Beechwood Close, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and lately 18 The Rocks, Stonepark, Longford. Dearly loved wife of the late Martin. She will be dearly missed by her sons Chris and Liam, daughters Samantha and Eileen, sons-in-law Rodney and James, daughters-in-law Orla and Karen, her grandchildren, her brother Brian, sister Kathleen and her extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass (Max 10 people) will take place on Tuesday, February 16, at 11am, in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Anne's Mass live at the following link (link to follow). Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Anne's family can do so by using the Condolence link on RIP.ie. Anne's family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie) Hourican (née Farrell), Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 13 of Margaret (Maggie) Hourican (née Farrell), Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Vincent, daughter-in-law Marie, her parents, sister and brothers. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family JP, Hugh, Mary McNerney, Mairead Farley, Geraldine Mulligan, Annette Farley, daughter-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law, her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, house will be strictly private please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Removal on Monday, February15 from her home to St Colmcille's Church for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30am for anyone who wishes to stand along the route in a socially distanced manner as a mark of respect. Family flowers only. Donations to Longford Hospice Homecare. For those who would like to attend but can not due to restrictions please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Daniel (Danny) Armstrong, The Drumlins, Glenlara, Cavan Town, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, February 14 of Daniel Armstrong The Drumlins, Glenlara, Swellan, Cavan. Beloved husband of Mary (née McInerney) and dear stepfather of John Saltray (England), James Saltery (Colorado), adored grandfather of John Pat,& Caitlin Usa, Jeremy and Margaux (France). Sadly missed by his loving wife, stepsons, grandchildren, sister Patricia (USA), Brother in law James-Francis McInerney (Annagh, Kilcogy).

Funeral service and committal on Tuesday, February 16 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 5pm followed by cremation.

Sean Doherty, Fortland, Crover, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at St. James`s Hospital surrounded by his family, on Saturday, February 13 of Sean Doherty, Fortland, Crover, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Noeleen. Sadly missed by his daughter Kim, sons Colin and Adam, son In Law Phil, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with current Government & HSE Guidelines the family home is strictly private, please. Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret Brady (née Brady), Rathcraven, Mountnugent, Cavan / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, February 13 of Margaret Brady (nee Brady) Rathcraven, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and late of Gurteen, Arva. Predeceased by her parents Tom & Annie and her brother Vincent. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons John and Thomas, daughter-in-law Jenny, granddaughter Charlotte, Thomas' partner Lisa, brothers Sean, Brian, Thomas, Brendan and Jim, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Marion, Kay, Muriel, Kay, Dairine, Meabh and Lillian, brothers-in-law Phil and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with the current Government & HSE guidelines, the funeral and family home are private. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 15 at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Mountnugent. Interment afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the online condolence book on RIP.ie.

Link to livestream of Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/512006622

Nancy Drake (née Orohoe), Carrickduff, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 11 of Nancy Drake (née Orohoe), Carrickduff, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her sisters Olive Evans and Peggy McWeeney. Beloved wife of Eamon and dear mother to Maura, Terry and Aidan. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Áine, son-in-law Paul, her adored grandchildren Colin, Kateri, Annie, Norah, Maisie and Eamon, brothers Jimmy, John and Liam, sisters Kitty Dolan and Gemma McGuire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Sunday, February 14 from her home to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Granardkill new cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Nancy’s home at 11.30 am on route to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara via Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route in a social distancing manner as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, house will be strictly private, please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Nancy's Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on this link https://vimeo.com/511724309

Maris Jansons, Pound Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, February 5 of Maris Jansons, Pound Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Latvia. Predeceased by his parents and also by his brother Arnis. Maris will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Zinta, Santa and Jana, grandchildren Andis and Edgars, relatives and friends. Lai vins atpusas mierá. A private cremation will take place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

David Kelly, Deanscurragh, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family, on Wednesday, February 10 of David Kelly, Deanscurragh, Longford. So sadly missed and cherished by his beloved and heartbroken parents Sean and Mae, sisters Elaine (Howlin), Aisling (Corroon),Caroline (McDonald) & Linda, brothers-in-Law, Des, Kevin, Barry and Jarrad, his adored godchildren Aoife, Andrew and Saoirse and his nieces & nephews Liam, Ciara, Senan, Erin, Sadhbh, Lily, Cian and Ella, aunts, uncles, cousins & extended family, work colleagues in Longford and Dublin and many very good friends. David was a true gentleman with a heart of pure gold. He touched so many lives in his kind, generous, quiet and unassuming manner. We cannot put into words how much David will be missed, but he will be held in our hearts forever. May He Rest In Peace.

David’s funeral cortege will leave his home in Deanscurragh on Sunday, February 14 at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim for funeral mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 government guidelines, the church will be limited to 10 people and house strictly private. Mass will be live streamed http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html

Those who would have liked to be present, but due to current restrictions are unable to be, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciate your kind words, consideration and support at this time.

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Albert Sloane, Dundrum, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year, in the care of Glebe House, Kilternan, on Wednesday, February 10 of Albert Sloane of Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband and best friend of Rhona for over sixty four years, loved and loving father of John, Avril and Rhona, father-in-law of Sylvia, Luigi and Darren, grandfather of Naomi and Andrew, Rino and Karl, and Amy and brother of Gladys and Charlie; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Albert’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday, February16 at 10.40am for a private Funeral Service at 11.00am, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6cJbRukTPU8. Messages for the family may be placed in the "Condolences" section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. “The Lord is my shepherd”

