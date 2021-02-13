Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 13, 2021

Nancy Drake (née Orohoe), Carrickduff, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 11 of Nancy Drake (née Orohoe), Carrickduff, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her sisters Olive Evans and Peggy McWeeney. Beloved wife of Eamon and dear mother to Maura, Terry and Aidan. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Áine, son-in-law Paul, her adored grandchildren Colin, Kateri, Annie, Norah, Maisie and Eamon, brothers Jimmy, John and Liam, sisters Kitty Dolan and Gemma McGuire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Sunday, February 14 from her home to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Granardkill new cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Nancy’s home at 11.30 am on route to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara via Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route in a social distancing manner as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, house will be strictly private, please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Nancy's Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on this link https://vimeo.com/511724309

Maris Jansons, Pound Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, February 5 of Maris Jansons, Pound Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Latvia. Predeceased by his parents and also by his brother Arnis. Maris will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Zinta, Santa and Jana, grandchildren Andis and Edgars, relatives and friends. Lai vins atpusas mierá. A private cremation will take place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Maureen Mulvey (née Kennedy), Ballintubber, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, February 10 of Maureen Mulvey (née Kennedy), Ballintubber, Carrickboy, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Brian. Sadly missed by her daughter Marion, sons Michael and Kevin,daughters-in-law Catherina and Michelle, and son-in-law John, grandchildren Conor, Sean, Caoimhe,Brian, Cormac and Eadaoin, sisters Breda, Eileen and Kathleen and brother Eamonn, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for family only will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Carrickedmond on Saturday, February 13 at 12 o'clock followed by burial in the adjacent Cemetery. Funeral mass may be viewed live stream on the following link – http://www.facebook.com/carrickedmondabbyshruleparish Messages of support to the family may be left on the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

David Kelly, Deanscurragh, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family, on Wednesday, February 10 of David Kelly, Deanscurragh, Longford. So sadly missed and cherished by his beloved and heartbroken parents Sean and Mae, sisters Elaine (Howlin), Aisling (Corroon),Caroline (McDonald) & Linda, brothers-in-Law, Des, Kevin, Barry and Jarrad, his adored godchildren Aoife, Andrew and Saoirse and his nieces & nephews Liam, Ciara, Senan, Erin, Sadhbh, Lily, Cian and Ella, aunts, uncles, cousins & extended family, work colleagues in Longford and Dublin and many very good friends. David was a true gentleman with a heart of pure gold. He touched so many lives in his kind, generous, quiet and unassuming manner. We cannot put into words how much David will be missed, but he will be held in our hearts forever. May He Rest In Peace.

David’s funeral cortege will leave his home in Deanscurragh on Sunday, February 14 at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim for funeral mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 government guidelines, the church will be limited to 10 people and house strictly private. Mass will be live streamed http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html

Those who would have liked to be present, but due to current restrictions are unable to be, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciate your kind words, consideration and support at this time.

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Mary Cusick, Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, on Thursday, February 11 of Mary Cusick (nee Denneny), Rathbawn Road, Castlebar & formerly of Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford and Woodside, New York. Predeceased by her loving husband Eddie, (2009). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine McQuaid (Parke, Castlebar), Elizabeth Nolan (Castleisland, Co Kerry), brothers Eoin (Naas), Peter (Aughnacliffe, sisters Sr Mary Monica (Sussex, UK), Margaret (Monaghan), Annie (Aughnacliffe), grandchildren Caitlin, Eamon, Oísin, Finn & Nadine, sons-in-law, Gabriel & Tony, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace Mary.

Removal from Coady's Funeral Home on Saturday morning, February 13 at 11am to The Church Of The Holy Rosary for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Castlebar New Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

You may view the Funeral Mass on www.castlebarparish.ie or you may listen to it in Castlebar on Castlebar Parish Radio 105.3FM. You may leave a message of condolence for the family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Mary's funeral will be private for immediate family only. For those who would like to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes through the town and en route to the church, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the streets, roadsides, outside the church and cemetery ensuring public health and safety is being upheld to the highest standard. The Cusick family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only Donations to Camboni Missions Dublin, C/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar. Enquiries to 094 90 21438.

Brendan O'Boyle, Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on Thursday, February 4 of Brendan O'Boyle, Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford, retired from the Bank of Ireland. Beloved husband of Marie and adored father of Colm (Canada) and Niamh (Dubai), dearly loved grandfather of Liam and baby Isla. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and recently deceased J.P. who died on January 16, 2021. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife, son and daughter, Colm’s partner Jess, his brother John and sisters, Joan and Anne, his nephews and nieces, the extended O’Boyle and Lowe family (Roscommon), neighbours, friends and colleagues.

A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brendan on Saturday, February 13 at 1pm at St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra and may be viewed online. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. "A cherished husband, Dad, Grandad, brother and friend adored by all; Remember me, speak of me as you have always done. Remember the good times, laughter and fun." Rest in Peace. Livestream link for Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/saint-john-the-apostle-church-knocknacarra access also through the parish website: http://www.knocknacarraparish.ie/

Book of Condolence: You are invited to leave a personal message for Brendan’s family on the Book of Condolence on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.





Anne Feely (née Walton), 17 Frenchcourt, Strokestown, Roscommon / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



The death occurred, Peacefully after a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. , on Wednesday, February 10 of Anne Feely (née Walton), 17 Frenchcourt, Strokestown, Roscommon / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny; late of Creeve, Elphin and Inchiholohan House, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Breda and brother Billy. Anne will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband James, brothers Simon, Tom, Richard, Brendan and Jimmy, sisters Marguerite, Marita, Regina and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Margot, uncles Joe and Tommy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Anne's funeral cortége will leave Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Saturday morning, February 13 at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Elphin for funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/elphin.html and on local radio fm106.6.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and with the cooperation of the family. Anne's funeral Mass is limited to 10 people. The family are extremely grateful for your support and understanding at this sad time. If you would like to send a message of sympathy, please click on the 'condolences' link on RIP.ie.

Eileen Lee (née Farrelly), 6 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Thomas & Norah Masterson, Carrigallen, on Thursday, February 11 of Eileen Lee (née Farrelly), 6 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John. Eileen will be deeply missed by her brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, carers and her wide circle of friends.

Removal on Saturday morning, February 13 from the residence of Tommy and Norah Masterson, Carrigallen at 10.30am arriving at Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with the current Government and HSE Guidelines on public gatherings Eileen's funeral will remain private to family members only. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so can leave a message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Albert Sloane, Dundrum, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year, in the care of Glebe House, Kilternan, on Wednesday, February 10 of Albert Sloane of Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband and best friend of Rhona for over sixty four years, loved and loving father of John, Avril and Rhona, father-in-law of Sylvia, Luigi and Darren, grandfather of Naomi and Andrew, Rino and Karl, and Amy and brother of Gladys and Charlie; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Albert’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday, February16 at 10.40am for a private Funeral Service at 11.00am, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6cJbRukTPU8. Messages for the family may be placed in the "Condolences" section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. “The Lord is my shepherd”

