Deaths in Longford - Monday, February 8, 2021

Brendan O'Boyle, Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on Thursday, February 4 of Brendan O'Boyle, Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford, retired from the Bank of Ireland. Beloved husband of Marie and adored father of Colm (Canada) and Niamh (Dubai), dearly loved grandfather of Liam and baby Isla. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and recently deceased J.P. who died on January 16, 2021. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife, son and daughter, Colm’s partner Jess, his brother John and sisters, Joan and Anne, his nephews and nieces, the extended O’Boyle and Lowe family (Roscommon), neighbours, friends and colleagues. May He Rest in Peace.

Book of Condolence: You are invited to leave a personal message for Brendan’s family on the Book of Condolence on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Anne (Nan) Fallon (née Murphy), Curraun Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford



The death occurred, Peacefully at her daughter Doireann and son in law Fergal’s residence, on Saturday, February 6 of Anne (Nan) Fallon (née Murphy), Curraun Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael Tom and grandchildren Tom and Maisie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Liam & Ray, daughters Geraldine and Doireann, sons in law Fergal and Cronan, daughter in law Maria, Liam's partner Brenda, Sister in Law Emer Murphy, Grandchildren Niall, Emily, Liam, Norah, Isla and Daithi, Nieces, Nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her daughter Doireann and son in law Fergal’s residence Curraun. House private please.

May She Rest In Peace. Anne’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 8 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass will be available online web address is: www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry

Due to Covid-19 restrictions aAnne's funeral is private to family. Attendance at the funeral Mass is limited to 10 people. If you would like to send a message of sympathy, please click on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. The Fallon family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker Tarmonbarry or any Family Member.

Mary Kerrigan (née Comaskey), Glendoher Road., Rathfarnham, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital, on Friday, February 5 of Mary Kerrigan (nee Comaskey) Glendoher Road. Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, formerly Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her brothers Benny and J. P. and her sister Kathleen.

Mary will be sadly missed by her sons Nessan and Fiachra, daughter Ciara, their father Finbar, grandchildren Aidan and Mica, and their mother Yoko, sisters Theresa, Loretta, Carmel and Bernadette, brothers Eamon and Thomas, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and friends.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

Funeral Arrangements Later

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.





