Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 6, 2021

Elizabeth (Liz) Hughes (née Sloane), Station House, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the kind and tender care of the staff of ICU, Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, February 5 of Elizabeth (Liz) Hughes (née Sloane), Station House, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Eddie. Liz will be sadly missed and remembered by her daughter Davina, sons Eddie and Gavin, Davina's fiance Keith, Eddie's wife Tricia and Gavin's fiancee Jennifer, and her adored and precious granddaughter Ava, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Her nature was loving and giving. Her heart was made of gold. And to us who truly loved her. Her memory will never grow old.

Liz's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Sunday at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Liz, her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message for Liz's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. House private please.



Charlie McGoey, 'Kenlis', The Bower, Balbriggan, Dublin / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, February 5 of Charlie (Cathal) McGoey, late of 'Kenlis' The Bower, Balbriggan, Co Dublin and formerly Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, (ex Bank of Ireland). Predeceased by his infant son John Edward and his brothers Teddy and Gabriel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita (née Kieran), daughters Jane and Gillian, sons-in-law Paul Butler and Donal Fitzpatrick, grandchildren Aoibhinn, Cathal, Hugh, Lorcan and Bryan, sister Ursula, brothers Ciaran and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for family only (Up to 10 and all must wear face coverings) will take place in S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan on Sunday afternoon, February 7 at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery, Ardee (arriving approx 3.30pm). Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live stream on the following link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul

Messages of support to the family may be left on the Condolence section on RIP.ie. May he rest in eternal peace.



Maureen Plunkett (née Doyle), Toughernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan / Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 4 of Maureen Plunkett (nee Doyle), Toughernaross, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and formerly of Ballinulty, Dring Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her children Kathleen, John Joe, Gertrude, Oliver and Patrick, brothers Tom, Ballinulty, Dring and Monsignor Canon Harry, Topsharn, Exeter, England, sons-in-law Peter and Joey, daughters-in-law Claire and Catherine, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Maureen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday, February 7, at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick, Finea for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Covid 19 guidelines Maureen's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/509012967

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Association of Ireland or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this difficult time.

Patricia Kelly (née Farrell), Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 2 of Patricia Kelly (née Farrell), Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly from Brucklagh, Drumlish. Patricia will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Patrick, son Patrick, daughters Mary, Kathleen Dunleavy, Veronica Murphy, Anna Rose, Bernadette Smith, Geraldine and Patricia Moran, her beloved 14 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Pat Joe, sisters Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. May She Rest In Peace.

Patricia will repose in her home privately due to the current government restrictions. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, February 6 at 11.45 to arrive to The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Emer’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral mass can be viewed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and help, and for those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass, but can not due to Covid 19, please leave a message for Patricia's family in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Please remember to practise social distancing at all times. Family home will be private at all times.

Philomena McEveney Douglas (née Shanley), Briskill Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Costello’s Nursing Home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 4 of Philomena McEveney Douglas (née Shanley), Briskill Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford. She is predeceased by her husbands, Patrick McEveney and Paddy Douglas and her brothers and sisters. Philomena will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Jimmy and Thomas, daughters Mary and Bridget, step daughters Ann, Patricia and Catherine, sons-in-law Dennis Hughes and Michael O’ Hara, daughter-in-law Vanessa McEveney, grandchildren Rachel, Vivienne, Enda, Lorraine, Andrea, Patrick, Martina, Michael, Christopher, Jenny and Shane, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral Mass in line with Government Restrictions will take place on Sunday, February 7 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed with burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass, but can not due to Covid 19, please leave a message for Philomena’s family in the condolence link on RIP.ie. (House private at all times please, due to Covid 19)

Colin Brady, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, on Tuesday, February 2 of Colin Brady, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford formerly of Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his beloved wife Irene and by his parents Phyllis and Johnny-Joe. Colin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Darren and Mark, sisters Tara (Mullahoran) and Kerry (Porto Rico), brothers Ross (Italy), Terry (Mullahoran) and Tony (Delvin), grandchildren Joshua, Eva, Orla and Jackson, Darren’s partner Clare, Mark’s partner Chantelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Colin’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Sunday, February 7 at 12.40pm to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Colin and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current circumstances are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Alan Price, Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving and devoted family, on Thursday, February 4 of Alan Price, Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and late of Canal View (Lisadell), Beech View and St Camillus's, Southill, Delvin. Cherished only son of Anne and the late Charlie Price. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Mammy, his sisters Linda (Carey), Michelle (Connolly) and Annemarie (Wallace) and his brothers-in-law. His adored nephews and nieces, Charlie, James, Patrick, Lucy, Rosie, Ciara, Wlliam, Ciarán, Oisín and Jane. His aunties, uncles, cousins and all the wonderful people and staff both past and present, that have cared for Alan all his life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Alan will leave his home at Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy on Saturday morning, February 6 for a private Requiem Mass at the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy at 11 am and afterwards to burial at Sonna Graveyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and to the cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Alan's funeral Mass will be streamed live.

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.





