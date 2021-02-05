Deaths in Longford - Friday, February 5, 2021

Patricia Kelly (née Farrell), Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 2 of Patricia Kelly (née Farrell), Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly from Brucklagh, Drumlish. Patricia will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Patrick, son Patrick, daughters Mary, Kathleen Dunleavy, Veronica Murphy, Anna Rose, Bernadette Smith, Geraldine and Patricia Moran, her beloved 14 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Pat Joe, sisters Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. May She Rest In Peace.

Patricia will repose in her home privately due to the current government restrictions. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, February 6 at 11.45 to arrive to The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Emer’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral mass can be viewed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and help, and for those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass, but can not due to Covid 19, please leave a message for Patricia's family in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Please remember to practise social distancing at all times. Family home will be private at all times.

Philomena McEveney Douglas (née Shanley), Briskill Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Costello’s Nursing Home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 4 of Philomena McEveney Douglas (née Shanley), Briskill Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford. She is predeceased by her husbands, Patrick McEveney and Paddy Douglas and her brothers and sisters. Philomena will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Jimmy and Thomas, daughters Mary and Bridget, step daughters Ann, Patricia and Catherine, sons-in-law Dennis Hughes and Michael O’ Hara, daughter-in-law Vanessa McEveney, grandchildren Rachel, Vivienne, Enda, Lorraine, Andrea, Patrick, Martina, Michael, Christopher, Jenny and Shane, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral Mass in line with Government Restrictions will take place on Sunday, February 7 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed with burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass, but can not due to Covid 19, please leave a message for Philomena’s family in the condolence link on RIP.ie. (House private at all times please, due to Covid 19)

Colin Brady, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, on Tuesday, February 2 of Colin Brady, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford formerly of Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his beloved wife Irene and by his parents Phyllis and Johnny-Joe. Colin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Darren and Mark, sisters Tara (Mullahoran) and Kerry (Porto Rico), brothers Ross (Italy), Terry (Mullahoran) and Tony (Delvin), grandchildren Joshua, Eva, Orla and Jackson, Darren’s partner Clare, Mark’s partner Chantelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Colin’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Sunday, February 7 at 12.40pm to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Colin and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current circumstances are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Bridie Smith (née Gormley), Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, February 3 of Bridie Smith (née Gormley), Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank and by her brothers Michael and Francis-Joe. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son Francis, daughter Kathrina Clarke (Brickeens, Kenagh), daughter-in-law Bernadette, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Emmet, Colin, Úna, Séan and Aisling, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Bridie’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Friday, February 5 at 11.10am (via Rathmore) to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Bridie and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click on the following link Click here

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Maureen Rowley (née Mc Gee), Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo General Hospital,, surrounded by her daughters Aideen & Geraldine, on Tuesday, February 2 of Maureen Rowley (née Mc Gee), Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Alf & her son Cormac. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda & Geraldine, brothers Breen & Jimmy and her sister Sally, sons-in-law Peter Kieran, daughter-in-law Brenda & her adored grandchildren Ciaran, Darragh, Rory, Niall, Odhran, Tiarnan, Cillian, Rian, Conal & Laoise. May Maureen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Friday, February 5 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Maureen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Maureen's funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Maureen's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Dermot Lenehan, 31 Dean Cogan Place, Navan, Meath / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 91st year at Beaufort House Nursing Home, Navan, on Wednesday, February 3 of Dermot Lenehan, 31 Dean Cogan Place, Navan, Meath and formerly of Corraslira, Strokestown. Predeceased by his wife Gertie. Deeply regretted by his sister Nancy, brother Kevin, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, February 5 to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Dermot's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. The Funeral Mass may be viewed live by clicking here. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Mae Kelly (née Smith), Blackrock, Dublin / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 2 of Mae Kelly (née Smith), Blackrock, Dublin and late of Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Mae, dearly beloved wife of Padraig O’Ceallaigh, loving mother of Seán, Fiona, Padraig, Fiachra and the late Grainne. Very sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister Nancy, extended family and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping her family and friends safe, Mae’s Funeral will take place privately on Friday, February 5 at 10.45am and can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.





