Deaths in Longford - Thursday, February 4, 2021

Bridie Smith (née Gormley), Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, February 3 of Bridie Smith (née Gormley), Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank and by her brothers Michael and Francis-Joe. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son Francis, daughter Kathrina Clarke (Brickeens, Kenagh), daughter-in-law Bernadette, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Emmet, Colin, Úna, Séan and Aisling, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Bridie’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Friday, February 5 at 11.10am (via Rathmore) to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Bridie and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click on the following link Click here

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John Paul (Jacky Paul), formerly from Mombasa, Kenya / Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, on Monday, February 1 of John Paul (Jacky Paul), formerly from Mombasa, Kenya and Moyne, Longford. Beloved husband of Barbara. Cherished father to Larry, Caroline and Scarlett and partners. Sadly missed by his sisters Twyla, Ramona and Anna. Much loved grandfather to Laura, Max, Tim, Oliver, Attrau and Sarah. Sadly missed also by his large circle of friends.

We would like to express our gratitude to the health care staff of Mullingar hospital for their exceptional care and dedication during these challenging times for them. And our thanks and gratitude to the care staff that kept dad safe during the COVID year. Private Family Funeral.

Kathleen Stakem (née Power), Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Collon, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of Boyne Valley Nursing Home, Dowth, Co. Meath, on Monday, February 1 of Kathleen Stakem (née Power), Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Drumboe, Collon, Co Louth. Kathleen; predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, her brothers Dan, George and Michael, her nephews Paul and Lorcán. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sisters Cis, Charlotte and Betty, her brother-in-law Peter, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Level 5 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 4 at 2pm in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe.

Kathleen's funeral cortége will travel from Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Wednesday at 5pm en route to Aughnacliffe. Enquiries to Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee on 086 3892309.

For those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to do so please feel free to leave a message for Kathleen's family in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

Maureen Rowley (née Mc Gee), Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo General Hospital,, surrounded by her daughters Aideen & Geraldine, on Tuesday, February 2 of Maureen Rowley (née Mc Gee), Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Alf & her son Cormac. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Sandra, Aideen, Amanda & Geraldine, brothers Breen & Jimmy and her sister Sally, sons-in-law Peter Kieran, daughter-in-law Brenda & her adored grandchildren Ciaran, Darragh, Rory, Niall, Odhran, Tiarnan, Cillian, Rian, Conal & Laoise. May Maureen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Friday, February 5 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Maureen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Maureen's funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Maureen's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Dermot Lenehan, 31 Dean Cogan Place, Navan, Meath / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 91st year at Beaufort House Nursing Home, Navan, on Wednesday, February 3 of Dermot Lenehan, 31 Dean Cogan Place, Navan, Meath and formerly of Corraslira, Strokestown. Predeceased by his wife Gertie. Deeply regretted by his sister Nancy, brother Kevin, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, February 5 to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Dermot's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. The Funeral Mass may be viewed live by clicking here. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Michael Kiernan, Green Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff, Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Monday, February 1 of Michael Kiernan, Green Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath and formerly of Kilmore, Streete, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Annie, brother Pat, and sister Chrissie. Sadly missed by his brother Johnny, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Michael rest in peace.

Arriving at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Thursday, February 4 for 12 noon Funeral Mass, which can be viewed at the following link: https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/ Burial afterwards in Coolamber Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Mae Kelly (née Smith), Blackrock, Dublin / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 2 of Mae Kelly (née Smith), Blackrock, Dublin and late of Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Mae, dearly beloved wife of Padraig O’Ceallaigh, loving mother of Seán, Fiona, Padraig, Fiachra and the late Grainne. Very sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister Nancy, extended family and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping her family and friends safe, Mae’s Funeral will take place privately on Friday, February 5 at 10.45am and can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.





