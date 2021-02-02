Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Kathleen Stakem (née Power), Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Collon, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of Boyne Valley Nursing Home, Dowth, Co. Meath, on Monday, February 1 of Kathleen Stakem (née Power), Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Drumboe, Collon, Co Louth. Kathleen; predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, her brothers Dan, George and Michael, her nephews Paul and Lorcán. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sisters Cis, Charlotte and Betty, her brother-in-law Peter, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Level 5 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 4 at 2pm in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe.

Kathleen's funeral cortége will travel from Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Wednesday at 5pm en route to Aughnacliffe. Enquiries to Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee on 086 3892309.

For those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to do so please feel free to leave a message for Kathleen's family in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

Janette Tynan (née Gaynor), Castlenugent, Granard, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, January 31 of Janette Tynan (née Gaynor), Castlenugent, Granard, Longford and formerly of Toughmon, Crookedwood, Co Westmeath.Predeceased by her beloved husband James and daughter Bríd. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Frances, sons Anthony and Jim, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Gretta, son-in-law Sebastian, grandchildren Laura and her fiancé Shaun Henry, Kevin, Andrew and his wife Ling, Angela, Sarah, Paul, Philip, Lini, Adela and Maria, her nieces Mary, Melina and Orla, her nephew Liam, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all in the Moatesiders and Coolamber I.C.A. May Janette Rest In Peace.

A private funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 2 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church Granard with burial afterwards in Granardkille Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard Janette’s funeral cortège will leave her home at 11.40am on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route in a social distancing manor as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be strictly private, please. The funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie

Elizabeth (Betty) Mulligan, Ballinalee Road, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, January 31 of Elizabeth (Betty) Mulligan, Ballinalee Road, Granard, Longford, former nurse at St Ita’s Hospital Portrane, Dublin. Predeceased by her brothers Pat (Arva), Eugene (Dublin) and Tommy (Toneymore), her sister Mary Lynch (Ballywillin). Sadly missed by her sisters Bridie and Philomena (Northampton, England), sister-in-law May, nieces , nephews, relatives and her many close friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, February 3 to St Mary’s Church, Granard for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Bernard’s Cemetery Abbeylara.Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral home Granard at 11.45am on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines the Funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Bridget (Bridgie) McCawley (née O'Rourke), Old Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Maplecourt Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Saturday, January 30 of Bridget (Bridgie) McCawley (née O'Rourke), Old Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her son Martin, daughter Loretta, granddaughter Ellie, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 2 at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to send messages of condolences may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Please observe Government Guidelines regarding Covid 19.

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.





