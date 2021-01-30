Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 31, 2021

Brendan Connolly, Foynes Court, formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Ardagh, Limerick



The death occurred, peacefully, in the kind and tender care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph’s Nursing Home Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 30 of Brendan Connolly, Foynes Court and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford and Main Street, Ardagh, Co Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Malachy and Mary Ellen, brothers and sisters.Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elma, sons John, Kevin and Dessie, daughter Helen Richardson, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Deirdre and Diane, son-in-law Kris, adoring grandchildren Rachel, Darragh, Ava, Kyle, Caitlín and Eoin, brothers Tony and Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Brendan’s funeral cortege will leave his residence at 10.30am on Monday, February 1 (via Templemichael Terrace) to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Brendan and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher's Services, Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Conmy (née Kelly), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred,peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, January 29 of Mary Conmy (née Kelly), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford. Mary was the loving and much loved wife of Frank, devoted mother of Catherine, Stephen and Edward, and the loving sister to Florence, Eugene, Catherine and the late Imelda. She is deeply missed by her son in law, daughters in law, her grandchildren Ella, Niamh, Tom, Ben, Louis and Juliette, her dear friend Freda, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. May Mary rest in peace.

Mary’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Sunday, January 31 at 11:45 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions Mary’s funeral Mass will be private to family only. To view Mary’s funeral Mass please use the following link https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Parish-Lanesboro-106248174586123/

Please donate to the wonderful Palliative Care Team, Longford or the Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Messages of condolence may be added in the ‘Condolence’ section on RIP.ie.

The Conmy family appreciates your support, sympathy and co-operation at this very sad time.

Ann Connell (née Kenny), 27 Tromra Road, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her heartbroken family, on Friday, January 29 of Ann Connell (née Kenny), 27 Tromra Road, Granard, Longford and formerly Ballinacross, Granard. She is predeceased by her husband Christy and sister Agnes. Ann will be forever missed by her loving family, son Paul, daughters Louisie and Karen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John, Patrick, James, Willie, Gabriel, Michael and Christopher, sisters Margaret, Mary and Liz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace. Ann will repose in her home.

Funeral cortege will leave her home on Sunday, January 31 at 12.45 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed with burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation if desired, to the Palliative Care Team c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Due to the current restrictions the funeral Mass will be for family only, for those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass but can not, please leave a message for Ann's family in the link on RIP.ie.



Sr Corona (Rose) Diffley, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, in her 93rd year and in the loving care of the sisters and staff of Marian House, on Friday, January 29 of Sr Corona (Rose) Diffley, Dominican Sisters, Marian House, Johannesburg, South Africa and formerly of Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford. Predeceased by her sister Margaret McGarry (Farnaught, Mohill), her brothers Peter (Coolarty), Packie (London) and infant brother John. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim & sister-in-law Imelda (London & Sligo). Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and her family of Dominican Sisters. Sr Corona was professed in July 1947 in Bushey, Hertfordshire. She left for South Africa in August 1947 where she devoted her life to missionary work and teaching. May she rest in peace

Mass will be offered for the repose of Sr Corona in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Sunday January 31 at 11am, which can be followed through the following link: https://www.facebook.com/parishofclonbroney/



David Duke, Corkeenagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, tragically following an accident, on Wednesday, January 27 of David Duke, Corkeenagh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Loving husband of Edel and much loved dad of Evan and Samuel. Dear brother of Clement and Fiona. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, brother, sister, niece Lauryn, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace. David's remains will be removed to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Sunday, January 31, to arrive for Funeral Service at 1pm. Owing to current restrictions David's Funeral is private to family and close friends. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.

The Funeral Service can be viewed live at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie or by clicking here. Password: Lakelands2018

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time for the family. House private please.

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.





