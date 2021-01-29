Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 29, 2021

Helena Prior, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, January 28 of Helena Prior, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved mother Bridie. Helena will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her dear father Pat, her sister Michelle, brother Ciaran, sister-in-law Jacqui, nephews Paul, Shane and Richard, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Helena’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Saturday, January 30 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and protect everyone dear to Helena and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live on the St.Mary’s Parish , Lanesboro Facebook page

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.

Mary Hayes (née Mulryan), Croshea, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, January 28 of Mary Hayes (nee Mulryan) Croshea, Edgeworthstown and formerly Marian Ave, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and her beloved son Brendan. Greatly missed by her loving husband Pat, daughters Lorraine, Janice, Caroline and Patricia and her adored grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Melissa, Cian, and Katie, brother and sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Mary's funeral cortège will leave her residence on Saturday, January 30 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Mary, her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message for Mary's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher's Services Longford.

Monica Beausang (née Fagan), Palmerstown, Dublin / Granard, Longford / Cork



The death occurred, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, on Thursday, January 28 of Monica Beausang (née Fagan), (TOSF), Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Granard, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughters Frances (Millerick) and Áine (McGee), sons Eamon and Liam, sons-in-law Micheál and Pat, daughters-in-law Val and Bríd, brother-in-law Jim and his wife Helen, grandchildren David, Richie, Derry, Max, Grace, Kate, Harry, Jessica and Luke, nieces , nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may follow the Mass on Saturday, January 30 2021 at 11am by clicking on the link below: http://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown or you may leave a message by selecting “condolences” on RIP.ie or at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke’s Rathgar. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis.”

James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Nottingham, England, on December 28, 2020 of James Oliver (Oliver) Turner, late of Curry, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Brendan, nephew Adrian, brother in-law Paul. Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by his wife Carol, daughter Yolande, sons Jimmy and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Michael, sisters Annette and Mary, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in Nottingham, England on Monday, February 8. Memorial Mass for the soul of Oliver will be held at a later date.

Alison Mulligan (née Levinge), Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 27 of Alison Mulligan (née Levinge), Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly, The Post.Predeceased by her sisters Maura and Bridie, and brother Tom. Alison will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gearoid, daughters Jennifer, Suzanne and Emma Jane, son Andrew, their partners & spouses, grandchildren Finn, Ruby, Aoife and Saoirse, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Alison will repose privately at her home. Funeral cortège will leave her home, on Friday, january 29 at 9.45am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private for family only.

We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Alison's family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to www.alzheimer.ie For those who cannot attend the funeral mass can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/VQ2clmd7VK8

Teresa Donohoe (née Cooke), Annagh, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 27 of Teresa Donohoe (née Cooke), Annagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Brian, sisters Mae Gilchriest, Bridget Murray, Rita Maguire, Ellen Stacom, Brothers Arthur and Monsignor John. Sadly missed by her daughters Cabrini (Hackett) and Miriam (Doyle), sons Gerry, John (New Jersey), Noel (New Jersey), Padraig, Thomas and Mel (New Jersey) sons-in-law Michael and Brian, daughters-in-law, Chris, Louise, Christiane and Aoife, grandchildren, brother Paddy (Gortermone), sister Sr. Kathleen (Loretto Convert, Navan), sister-in-law Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Legga, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, January 29, followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Due to current Government Covid guidelines, Teresa’s Funeral service is confined to family only. Please feel free to leave a message to the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://churchtv.ie/legga.html

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Patrick Ginty, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Tameside Hospital, Manchester, on Sunday, January 24 of Patrick Ginty, Manchester, England and Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Eileen & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Denise, daughter Siobhan, granddaughter Camryn, Brothers John, (Ballinamuck) and Martin, (England), sister Mary, (Ballinamuck), nephews & nieces. Rest in Peace

If you wish, you may leave a message to the Family in the condolences section on RIP.ie

Funeral will take place in Manchester.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie