Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 28, 2021

Alison Mulligan (née Levinge), Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 27 of Alison Mulligan (née Levinge), Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly, The Post.Predeceased by her sisters Maura and Bridie, and brother Tom. Alison will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gearoid, daughters Jennifer, Suzanne and Emma Jane, son Andrew, their partners & spouses, grandchildren Finn, Ruby, Aoife and Saoirse, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Alison will repose privately at her home. Funeral cortège will leave her home, on Friday, january 29 at 9.45am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private for family only.

We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Alison's family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to www.alzheimer.ie For those who cannot attend the funeral mass can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/VQ2clmd7VK8

Teresa Donohoe (née Cooke), Annagh, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 27 of Teresa Donohoe (née Cooke), Annagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Brian, sisters Mae Gilchriest, Bridget Murray, Rita Maguire, Ellen Stacom, Brothers Arthur and Monsignor John. Sadly missed by her daughters Cabrini (Hackett) and Miriam (Doyle), sons Gerry, John (New Jersey), Noel (New Jersey), Padraig, Thomas and Mel (New Jersey) sons-in-law Michael and Brian, daughters-in-law, Chris, Louise, Christiane and Aoife, grandchildren, brother Paddy (Gortermone), sister Sr. Kathleen (Loretto Convert, Navan), sister-in-law Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Legga, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday 29th, followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Due to current Government Covid guidelines, Teresa’s Funeral service is confined to family only. Please feel free to leave a message to the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://churchtv.ie/legga.html

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Nuala Power (née Gannon), Church Lane, Moate, Westmeath / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 25 of Nuala Power (nee Gannon), Moate, Co Westmeath and formerly of Killcommock, Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Annie. Greatly missed by her beloved husband Tony, daughter Danielle, sons Paul, David and Michael, daughters in law Kelly, Orlaigh and Sinéad, son in law Brendan, adored grandchildren Adam, Rachel, Eli, Alanna, Luke, Reuben, Levi, Ella and Aaron, sisters Margaret, Teresa, Mary, Anne and Kitty, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

We greatly appreciate the help and kindness of her carers, and of the doctors, nurses and staff of The Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. May Nuala's kind and gentle soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Nuala. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 28 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Moate, with burial afterwards in Kilcleagh Cemetery, Castledaly.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, may leave a message of “condolence” in the section on RIP.ie. Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to hflynn@flynnsofmoate.ie

Nuala’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/HughFlynnFuneralDirectors/ )

Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Patrick Ginty, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Tameside Hospital, Manchester, on Sunday, January 24 of Patrick Ginty, Manchester, England and Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Eileen & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Denise, daughter Siobhan, granddaughter Camryn, Brothers John, (Ballinamuck) and Martin, (England), sister Mary, (Ballinamuck), nephews & nieces. Rest in Peace

If you wish, you may leave a message to the Family in the condolences section on RIP.ie

Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Mary McGowan, Mohill, Leitrim / Clondra, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Monday, January 25 of Mary McGowan, Clondra, Co Longford and formerly Cattan, Mohill and Tawlaughtmore, Mohill. Predeceased by her brothers Fr Myles and John, her sisters Kathleen, Brigid and Sr Mel. Deeply regretted by her brother Fr Michael McGowan, Rathcoole, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday, January 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Mary"s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family members. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Mary’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

John William Bradshaw, Main Street and Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, January 25 of John William Bradshaw, Main Street and Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Betty and brother of Edmund and the late Albert, Aubrey and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother-in-law Mae, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Goddaughter Caroline, grandniece Robyn, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and his beloved dog Arthur.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Mohill arriving for Service at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 28, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ICU, Sligo University Hospital c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors. House Strictly Private Please. Peace Perfect Peace.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the service will be restricted to ten people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness, on Thursday, January 14 of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Jimmy’s remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, January 28, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA.

In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to due to COVID restrictions, can leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

