Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Nuala Power (née Gannon), Church Lane, Moate, Westmeath / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 25 of Nuala Power (nee Gannon), Moate, Co Westmeath and formerly of Killcommock, Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Annie. Greatly missed by her beloved husband Tony, daughter Danielle, sons Paul, David and Michael, daughters in law Kelly, Orlaigh and Sinéad, son in law Brendan, adored grandchildren Adam, Rachel, Eli, Alanna, Luke, Reuben, Levi, Ella and Aaron, sisters Margaret, Teresa, Mary, Anne and Kitty, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

We greatly appreciate the help and kindness of her carers, and of the doctors, nurses and staff of The Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. May Nuala's kind and gentle soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Nuala. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 28 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Moate, with burial afterwards in Kilcleagh Cemetery, Castledaly.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, may leave a message of “condolence” in the section on RIP.ie. Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to hflynn@flynnsofmoate.ie

Nuala’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/HughFlynnFuneralDirectors/ )

Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Patrick Ginty, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Tameside Hospital, Manchester, on Sunday, January 24 of Patrick Ginty, Manchester, England and Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Eileen & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Denise, daughter Siobhan, granddaughter Camryn, Brothers John, (Ballinamuck) and Martin, (England), sister Mary, (Ballinamuck), nephews & nieces. Rest in Peace

If you wish, you may leave a message to the Family in the condolences section on RIP.ie

Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Mary McGowan, Mohill, Leitrim / Clondra, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Monday, January 25 of Mary McGowan, Clondra, Co Longford and formerly Cattan, Mohill and Tawlaughtmore, Mohill. Predeceased by her brothers Fr Myles and John, her sisters Kathleen, Brigid and Sr Mel. Deeply regretted by her brother Fr Michael McGowan, Rathcoole, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday, January 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Mary"s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family members. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Mary’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Mae McNaboe, Drumury, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Padre Pio Ward, St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, January 25 of Mae McNaboe, Drumury, Moyne, Longford. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Funeral Mass in St. Francis’ Church, Moyne on Wednesday, January 27 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The above Mass can be streamed live on churchtv.ie/moyne In compliance with public guidelines on Covid-19, regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family only (max 10).

Those who would like to sympathise can do so by clicking on 'condolences' on RIP.ie.

Theresa Murphy (née Navin), Treel, Newtownforbes, Longford / Westport, Mayo



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, January 23 of Theresa Murphy (née Navin), Treel, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Quay Road, Westport, Co Mayo. Theresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Michael, daughter Louise, sons Damien, Michael, Noel and Brendan, brother Tom (Westport), sisters Mary McTeague (Ballinamore), Clare McGee (Screggan, Tullamore) and Lourda Bourke (Westport), daughters-in-law Allison, Orla, Siobhán and Susanne, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Alannáh, Donnacha, Odhran, Cillian, Tiernan and Jack, aunt Breege Walsh (Westport) ,sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Theresa's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 27 to arrive at St Mary's Church , Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon , interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery. Following government guidelines the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click on the following link https://youtu.be/a4EgwoqrTL0



Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

John William Bradshaw, Main Street and Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, January 25 of John William Bradshaw, Main Street and Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Betty and brother of Edmund and the late Albert, Aubrey and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother-in-law Mae, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Goddaughter Caroline, grandniece Robyn, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and his beloved dog Arthur.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Mohill arriving for Service at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 28, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ICU, Sligo University Hospital c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors. House Strictly Private Please. Peace Perfect Peace.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the service will be restricted to ten people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Hugh Colreavy,`The Chalet`, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following many years of ill health, accepted with grace, courage and faith, at University College Hospital Galway, on Friday, January 22 of Hugh Colreavy,`The Chalet`, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Gortletteragh. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget and Fr. Tom, darling husband of Jacinta (nee McGowan), sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael (Mick), John (Jack) and Seamus, sister Kathleen O’Donnell (USA), brothers in law, sisters in law, his much loved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Hugh Rest in Peace.

Hugh’s funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.30 am on Wednesday, January 27 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church,Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Hugh’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to 10 family and close friends. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Hugh’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. No flowers by request, please, donations, if desired, to Mater Foundation c/o McGowan Funeral Directors,

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/mohill.html cremation service can be viewed on Lakelands Crematorium website live stream Password Lakelands2018

House Strictly Private Please



James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness, on Thursday, January 14 of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Jimmy’s remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, January 28, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA.

In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to due to COVID restrictions, can leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

