Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 24, 2021

Nicola Bergin, Lisbrack, Longford and formerly of Main Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her sister Ann at Árd Michael, Longford, on Saturday, January 23 of Nicola Bergin, Lisbrack, Longford and formerly of Main Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Nellie and also by her dear friend and aunt Patsy. Nicola will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Ann, brothers, nephew Daniel, relatives and by her many good and loyal friends. May she rest in peace.

Nicola's funeral cortège will leave Árd Michael on Monday, January 25 at 1.25pm following prayers and will proceed via Main Street and Lisbrack to arrive at Lakelands crematorium for private cremation.

Those of you who would like to attend but due to current restrictions are unable, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Winnie Mulligan (née McGoldrick), Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Sunset Lodge, St Joseph’s Care Home Longford, on Saturday, January 23 of Winnie Mulligan (née McGoldrick), Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Sonny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Carmel and Marian, sons-in-law Seamus and Niall, grandchildren Karen, Chloe, Thomas and Barry, great-grandchild Daniel, sisters Sr Bernadette (U.S.A.), Pauline Kelleher (England) and Betty Bissett (Scotland), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Legga on Monday, January 25 via Cornakelly arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery.

In keeping with current Government regulations Winnie’s funeral service is confined to close family members only. Please ensure that social distancing is adhered to.The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time.

Winnie’s funeral service can be streamed live at churchtv.ie/legga

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolences page link on RIP.ie.

Mary Robinson (née Mason), Cullyfad, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her home, on Friday, January 22 of Mary Robinson (née Mason), Cullyfad, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Tipperary. Mary is predeceased by her father Andy and sister Johanna. Mary will be forever missed by her beloved family, husband Robert, sons Mark and Philip, mother Katie, daughters-in-law Anna and Ashley, grandchildren Casey, Jodie and Kieran, brother Philip, sisters Anne, Esther and Geraldine, mother-in-law Doris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her dear friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mary. Mary will repose in her home privately.

Removal on Sunday, January 24 to St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, for funeral mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass is restricted to 10 people only due to Covid 19.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass, but can not due to Covid 19, please leave a message for Mary's family in the link on RIP.ie.



Pauline Casserly (née Gannon), Preston, England and formerly of St.Patrick`s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, January 16 of Pauline Casserly (née Gannon), Preston, England and formerly of St.Patrick`s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her parents John and Mary Gannon, by her sisters May, Brigid and Joan and also by her brother Noel. Pauline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her partner Harry, sisters Angela Duffy, Eithne Maguire and Carmel Earl, brothers John and Joe, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Pauline’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 26 to arrive at StMel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings ,the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Funeral Mass will be streamed lived please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



James Robert (Shay) Hilton, Clontarf, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, January 20 of James Robert (Shay) Hilton, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and late of Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his parents and sister; very sadly missed by his partner Cheryl, sons James and Anthony, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Mia and Teddy, Cheryl’s family Darrell, Diarmuid, Noah and Juno, and all brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family, friends and his beloved dogs Chubby and Chubalina.

Funeral details to follow. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to the Dogs Trust.

Jean Brannigan (née Mansfield), Kilmacahill House, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, January 19 of Jean Brannigan (nee Mansfield) Kilmacahill House, Rathowen, Co Westmeath and formerly of Hounslow, London. Beloved wife of Richard. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Linda, Paula and Sara, grandchildren Stephen, Christina, Lorraine, Jenny, Ollie, Adam and Shane, great grandchildren Hayley, Liam and Sophia. Rest in Peace.

Jean's funeral cortege will leave her residence at 11.30am on Sunday, January 24 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathowen for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathaspic Graveyard.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Jean her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message for Jean's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time. Donations if desired to LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Helen Francis (née Heslin), Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Paddock Wood, Kent, on Tuesday, January 19 of Helen Francis (née Heslin), formerly of Aughakiernan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Francis & Mary Heslin and her little brother Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Anthony, daughter AnnaMarie and their partners. Her sister Mary (London) and brothers Frank (Smear), Willie (Aughakiernan) & Tony (London), brother-in-law Jimmy and sisters-in-law Ann, Deirdre and Mary, her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces & nephews and her friends and neighbours in Ireland & the UK.

Helen will be laid to rest near her home in Paddock Wood Cemetery, Kent with funeral arrangements announced at a later date. May Helen’s beautiful soul rest in peace

Enquiries to Frank Kilbride Funeral Directors, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford 087-2553897.

Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, January 18 of Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Teresa, daughters Hilary and Deirdre, sons Declan and David, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren Maeve, Rosheen and Caoiva, sisters Marie, Geraldine, Clare, Nuala and Hilda, brothers-in-law, Ita McGreal, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Also remembering his deceased sisters Ita and Mena. May he rest in peace.

Michael Francis Bohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in Dublin, on Thursday, January 21 of Michael Francis Bohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie Bohan, brothers Jamesjoe, PD, Eugene, sisters Molly, Jodie and Kathleen (Sorohan). Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews Henry, Seamus, Mai, Dympna and Nuala (Sorohan), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Removal this Sunday, January 24 from Glennon's Funeral Home, Longford, via Newtownforbes - Fearglass to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to ten people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Hugh Colreavy,`The Chalet`, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following many years of ill health, accepted with grace, courage and faith, at University College Hospital Galway, on Friday, January 22 of Hugh Colreavy,`The Chalet`, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Gortletteragh. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget and Fr. Tom, darling husband of Jacinta (nee McGowan), sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael (Mick), John (Jack) and Seamus, sister Kathleen O’Donnell (USA), brothers in law, sisters in law, his much loved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Hugh Rest in Peace.

Hugh’s funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.30 am on Wednesday, January 27 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church,Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Hugh’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to 10 family and close friends. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Hugh’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. No flowers by request, please, donations, if desired, to Mater Foundation c/o McGowan Funeral Directors,

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/mohill.html cremation service can be viewed on Lakelands Crematorium website live stream Password Lakelands2018

House Strictly Private Please

Vincent Kenny, Corduff, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred on Friday, January 22 of Vincent Kenny, Corduff, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gerty, sons Martin, Vinny, Tony and Peadar, daughter Roisin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 25 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Vincent’s home and Funeral Mass will be private for family only. The family appreciates your understanding at this time. A personal message can be left by using the condolence link on RIP.ie. For those who cannot attend,the funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

Victor W Hislip, Booterstown, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Annabeg Nursing Home, Dublin, after great care from all the staff, on Thursday, January 21 of Victor W Hislip, Booterstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coolnacarrig, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Constance and brothers Thomas, Jack & Eric. Will be dearly missed and remembered by his wife Hilary, children Gordon and Shirley, grandchildren Cian, Zoe & Cora, daughter-in-law Michelle and son-in-law Plunkett, sisters-in-law Pat, Elizabeth & Hannah, brother-in-law John, godchildren, nieces, nephews, and all his extended family and very close friends. Peace, perfect peace.

Due to current restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately, but can be viewed online on Monday, January 25 at 3.45pm using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/139693 . Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. Ph. 01 2808882.

John Joe Donohoe, Oghill, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 20 of John Joe Donohoe, Oghill, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline. Deeply regretted by his loving family sons Paul (Florida), David (Oghill), Shane,(Canada), daughters Noreen, (Cheltenham U.K.) Karen, Bruskey, daughters-in-law Attracta, Joanne, Shane's partner Chelsea, sons-in-law Allan and Donie, his eleven adored grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his sister Philomena. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Margaret, and Bridie, his brothers Paddy and Barney, nephews, nieces, and many many friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from family home on Sunday morning, January 24 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government advice the Funeral Mass and The family home will be Private. The Mass is streamed live on Facebook. Messages for the Donohoe family may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Sr Phyllis Brady, Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Cavan / Dublin City, Dublin



The death occurred, in the loving care of the sisters and staff at St. Paul's Nursing Home, Selly Park, on Monday, January 18 of Sr Phyllis Brady, (also known as ‘Sr. Gerard’), Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, Selly Park, Birmingham, UK (late of Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan and formerly of St. Paul's Greenhills, Dublin). Predeceased by her sister Ethel (McGurk) and her brothers Pat, Peter, John, Colm and Donal; lovingly remembered by her brother Finbar; sisters-in-law Mary, Julia & Marilyn, her community at St. Paul's Convent Selly Park; her cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 26 at 10am in St Paul's Convent Church, Selly Park, Birmingham. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness, on Thursday, January 14 of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Jimmy’s remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, January 28, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA.

In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to due to COVID restrictions, can leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

