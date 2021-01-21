Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 21, 2021

Jean Brannigan (née Mansfield), Kilmacahill House, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, January 19 of Jean Brannigan (nee Mansfield) Kilmacahill House, Rathowen, Co Westmeath and formerly of Hounslow, London. Beloved wife of Richard. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Linda, Paula and Sara, grandchildren Stephen, Christina, Lorraine, Jenny, Ollie, Adam and Shane, great grandchildren Hayley, Liam and Sophia. Rest in Peace.

Jean's funeral cortege will leave her residence at 11.30am on Sunday, January 24 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathowen for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathaspic Graveyard.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Jean her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message for Jean's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time. Donations if desired to LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Sarah (Sally) Dowler (née Nulty), Bawn, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, January 20 of Sarah (Sally) Dowler (née Nulty), Bawn, Moydow, Longford. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Jimmy. Sally will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary Dervan, sons JJ, Peter, Padraig, Sean, Tony, Martin, Brendan, David, Aidan and Gerry, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Bernard and Michael, sisters-in-law Mary, Margaret and Patrica, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and her many good friends.

Your life was love and labour, Your love for your family true, You did your best for all of us, So we will always remember you. Rest In Peace Sally.

Reposing at her home. Funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.40am on Friday, January 22 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Moydow, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

For those who would have liked to call to the family home or go to the funeral mass, but can't due to the current restrictions, you may pay your respects,by lining the road from Sally's home to the church, or you can leave a message on the link on RIP.ie. If you wish to watch the funeral mass you can do so by clicking the following link ; https://youtu.be/T8JMYqcZ50A

Family home is private at all times please, due to Covid.

Helen Francis (née Heslin), Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Paddock Wood, Kent, on Tuesday, January 19 of Helen Francis (née Heslin), formerly of Aughakiernan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Francis & Mary Heslin and her little brother Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Anthony, daughter AnnaMarie and their partners. Her sister Mary (London) and brothers Frank (Smear), Willie (Aughakiernan) & Tony (London), brother-in-law Jimmy and sisters-in-law Ann, Deirdre and Mary, her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces & nephews and her friends and neighbours in Ireland & the UK.

Helen will be laid to rest near her home in Paddock Wood Cemetery, Kent with funeral arrangements announced at a later date. May Helen’s beautiful soul rest in peace

Enquiries to Frank Kilbride Funeral Directors, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford 087-2553897.

Veronica Dalton (née Farrell), Artane, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Tuesday, January 19 of Veronica Dalton (née Farrell), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Carristrawley, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Dearly beloved wife of Derek and much loved mother of Brian, Shay and Corinne. Will be very sadly missed by her husband, sons and daughter, son-in-law Ronan and daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Sophie, Evan, Sarah, Harry and Eoin, brother Kevin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie or send on condolences in the traditional manner.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday morning, January 21 at 11am via the following link. Veronica Dalton Funeral Mass

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, January 18 of Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Teresa, daughters Hilary and Deirdre, sons Declan and David, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren Maeve, Rosheen and Caoiva, sisters Marie, Geraldine, Clare, Nuala and Hilda, brothers-in-law, Ita McGreal, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Also remembering his deceased sisters Ita and Mena. May he rest in peace.

Kathleen McGahern (née Reilly), Cordownan, Arva, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 20 of Kathleen (Kathy) McGahern (nee Reilly), Cordownan, Arva & formerly Derries, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents John & Mary & her brothers Aiden & Benny. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Sean, Seamus, Kevin & Gerard, daughters Collette, Joan, Eithne & Annette, her sister Mary O'Brien (New York), brother Paddy (London), brother-in-law John O'Brien (New York), sons-in-law Paul & Robert, daughters-in-law Wanda, Sinead, Carole & Sinead, her adored 13 grandchildren, all her relations & many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Due to current Government & HSE restrictions, Kathleen's Funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private and in the presence of her family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so are asked to post their condolences to the family in the section on RIP.ie. Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave her home on Friday morning, January 22 at 11.40am, travelling to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to stand along the Funeral route are welcome to do so and are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. Kathleen's family would like to thank you all for your understanding & cooperation at this difficult time.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the following link https://vimeo.com/502681620



Gerry Brady, Castleknock, Dublin / Arva, Cavan



The sudden, but peaceful death occurred, on Wednesday, January 20 of Gerry Brady, Deerpark, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and Brady’s Garage, Castleknock and formerly of Gurteen, Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Maureen (née Sheridan) and adored father of Geraldine, Caroline, Suzanne and Alison. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Maurice, Ciaran, Ronnie and Robert and grandchildren Harry, Joe, Rosie, Gerry, Ruby, Katie, Paddy, Maggie, Ella, Millie, Tommy and Albert. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Thomas, Philip and Fr. Charles, and his sister Beesie, brothers-in-law John Conefrey and Mick McCarthy, sisters-in-law Lily and Marie. Deeply mourned by his brothers James, John-Joe, Fr. Vincent and Donal and sister Kathleen and his sisters-in-law Madeline, Margaret, Angela and Mary. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, his great friends and those he worked with in the garage.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot may follow the Funeral Mass at 9am on Friday, January 22 by following the link below; https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/

Gerry’s funeral cortege will be passing the garage on the way to and from the Funeral Mass. You may also follow the Service at Glasnevin Crematorium at 11am on Friday, January 22 by following the link below; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Or you may leave a message by selecting “condolences” on RIP.ie or at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com

No flowers please.

Eileen Devine (née Flanagan), Oakcrest, Ballinderry, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the ICU staff at St. James's Hospital, Dublin after a short illness bravely borne, on Tuesday, January 19 of Eileen Devine (nee Flanagan), Oakcrest, Ballinderry, Mullingar and formerly Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her brother Martin. Daughter of the late Hugh and Philomena Flanagan, Castlepollard. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy (Jay Dee), son Alan and daughters Emma (Earley) and Ciara, brother Terry (Belfast), sisters Margaret O'Donnell (Collinstown), Geraldine Murray (Mullingar) and Collette O'Connor (Dunboyne), son in law Brendan and Ciara's fiancé Ross, grandchildren Siobhán, James and Conor, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Eileen's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Eileen's funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 22 at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard and can be viewed on the following link https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.Please adhere to current government guidelines.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology, St. James,Donal Hollywood Ward.

Those wishing to express sympathies to the family can do so by using the condolence tab on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your consideration at this sad time. House strictly private.

Anne (Nancy) Pierce (née Hoey), Dublin 12, Dublin / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mount Carmel Community Hospital, on Tuesday, January 19 of Anne (Nancy) Pierce (née Hoey), Dublin 12, Dublin and formerly of Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Russ and loving mother of Frances. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandchildren Finn and Niamh, sisters Maido and Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Annes’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Anne would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie. To view Anne’s Funeral Mass live on Thursday, January 21 at 11.30am please click on the following link https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/

Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor league winning side, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie