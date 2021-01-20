Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Veronica Dalton (née Farrell), Artane, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Tuesday, January 19 of Veronica Dalton (née Farrell), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Carristrawley, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Dearly beloved wife of Derek and much loved mother of Brian, Shay and Corinne. Will be very sadly missed by her husband, sons and daughter, son-in-law Ronan and daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Sophie, Evan, Sarah, Harry and Eoin, brother Kevin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie or send on condolences in the traditional manner.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday morning, January 21 at 11am via the following link. Veronica Dalton Funeral Mass

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, January 18 of Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Teresa, daughters Hilary and Deirdre, sons Declan and David, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren Maeve, Rosheen and Caoiva, sisters Marie, Geraldine, Clare, Nuala and Hilda, brothers-in-law, Ita McGreal, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Also remembering his deceased sisters Ita and Mena. May he rest in peace.

Baby Skye Lorraine Daly, Greville Court, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 16 of Baby Skye Lorraine Daly, Greville Court, Granard, Longford, aged 3 months. Beloved infant daughter of Gráinne and Jason. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken parents, grandparents Michael and Breege , Kevin And Lorraine ,aunts Anna and Natasha, uncle Kevin, great -grandfather Willie, grand-aunt Áine and extended family. A beautiful soul gone too soon.

Mass of the Angels will take place in St Mary’s Church, Granard at 2pm on Wednesday, January 20 with interment afterwards in Granardkille Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Michael Egan, Electrical Shop, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, January 18 of Michael Egan, Electrical Shop, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Francis. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Rose, sons Micheál and John, brothers Dominic, Paddy, Tom and Eamon, daughters-in-law Orla and Jelena, grandchildren Arianne, Dominic and Evelina, sister-in-law Gertie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday, January 20 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh. The funeral procession will leave the church at approximately noon to Carrickedmond Cemetery via Glanmore. In accordance with government guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to ten people. Those who would like to sympathise can do so by clicking condolences on RIP.ie. No flowers and house private, please.

Julia Rokosz, Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.James’ Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, January 17 of Julia Rokosz, Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford. Julia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her daughter Dorota Pilat, son-in-law Pawel, grandchildren Wojciech and Rafa, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Niech spoczywa w pokoju.

Julia’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, January 20 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by a private cremation.



Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor league winning side, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Anne (Nancy) Reilly, Crossragh, Mountnugent, Cavan / Oldcastle, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully in her 99th year in the exceptional care of the staff at the Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Tuesday, January 19 of Anne (Nancy) Reilly, Crossragh, Mountnugent, Co Cavan, and late of Park Avenue, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth and brother Peter. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Joe, Kathleen, Terry, Maura, Paraic and Gerard, extended family including her grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, her great-great-grandnephew and her many dear friends and neighbours. May Anne Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Ss Brigid & Fiach’s Church, Ballinacree on Wednesday, January 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government/HSE guidelines the funeral will be private for family only. If you would like to express your condolence you may do so via the condolence book on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie