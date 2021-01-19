Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Baby Skye Lorraine Daly, Greville Court, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 16 of Baby Skye Lorraine Daly, Greville Court, Granard, Longford, aged 3 months. Beloved infant daughter of Gráinne and Jason. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken parents, grandparents Michael and Breege , Kevin And Lorraine ,aunts Anna and Natasha, uncle Kevin, great -grandfather Willie, grand-aunt Áine and extended family. A beautiful soul gone too soon.

Mass of the Angels will take place in St Mary’s Church, Granard at 2pm on Wednesday, January 20 with interment afterwards in Granardkille Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Michael Egan, Electrical Shop, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, January 18 of Michael Egan, Electrical Shop, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Francis. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Rose, sons Micheál and John, brothers Dominic, Paddy, Tom and Eamon, daughters-in-law Orla and Jelena, grandchildren Arianne, Dominic and Evelina, sister-in-law Gertie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday, January 20 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh. The funeral procession will leave the church at approximately noon to Carrickedmond Cemetery via Glanmore. In accordance with government guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to ten people. Those who would like to sympathise can do so by clicking condolences on RIP.ie. No flowers and house private, please.

Julia Rokosz, Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.James’ Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, January 17 of Julia Rokosz, Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford. Julia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her daughter Dorota Pilat, son-in-law Pawel, grandchildren Wojciech and Rafa, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Niech spoczywa w pokoju.

Julia’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, January 20 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by a private cremation.

J.P. O'Boyle, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford / Castlebar, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully in his 95th year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Saturday, January 16 of J.P. O'Boyle, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of McHale Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Joan and Anne, sons Brendan and John, his 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, his sons-in-law Brendan and Liam, daughters-in-law Marie and Laura, his sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague for funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Owing to current restrictions J.P.'s funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. J.P.'s funeral Mass will be live streamed (link to follow). Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Patricia McDonnell (née Blake), Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Longford / Summerhill, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by all her family, on Friday, January 15 of Patricia Mc Donnell (nee Blake), 1 Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Summerhill, Co Meath. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin Mc Donnell. A much loved sister, mother, nana and great-nana. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sister Marie, daughter Stephanie, sons Martin and Jed, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Clodagh and Gina, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass is on Tuesday, January 19 at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers, Pat's funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Pat by being present on the route to the funeral mass on Tuesday, January 19. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so can leave a message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Marcella Callery (née O'Brien), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, January 16 of Marcella Callery (née O'Brien), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, father Jimmy and brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving mother Mary Jo, son Peadar, daughters Martina and Marie, brothers Timmy (Ardee), Seamus (Mullingar) and Eugene (Castlepollard), sister Bridie (Castlepollard), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May Marcella Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, on Tuesday, January 19 arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor league winning side, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Anne (Nancy) Reilly, Crossragh, Mountnugent, Cavan / Oldcastle, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully in her 99th year in the exceptional care of the staff at the Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Tuesday, January 19 of Anne (Nancy) Reilly, Crossragh, Mountnugent, Co Cavan, and late of Park Avenue, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth and brother Peter. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Joe, Kathleen, Terry, Maura, Paraic and Gerard, extended family including her grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, her great-great-grandnephew and her many dear friends and neighbours. May Anne Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Ss Brigid & Fiach’s Church, Ballinacree on Wednesday, January 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government/HSE guidelines the funeral will be private for family only. If you would like to express your condolence you may do so via the condolence book on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.

