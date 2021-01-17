Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 17, 2021

J.P. O'Boyle, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford / Castlebar, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully in his 95th year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Saturday, January 16 of J.P. O'Boyle, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of McHale Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Joan and Anne, sons Brendan and John, his 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, his sons-in-law Brendan and Liam, daughters-in-law Marie and Laura, his sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague for funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 19 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Owing to current restrictions J.P.'s funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. J.P.'s funeral Mass will be live streamed (link to follow). Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Linda Frawley, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of St Christopher's, on Thursday, January 14 of Linda Frawley, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Tess, aunts Ita and Julie, and uncle Packie. Sadly missed by her devoted sister Amy, brother-in-law Stephen, niece Emma, nephew Shane, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains will be leaving Stephen and Amy's residence, Darogue, this Sunday, January 17 for funeral Mass in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 11.30am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to ten people. The Mass will be streamed live on St Matthew's Church's Facebook page. Those who would like to sympathise can do so by clicking condolences on RIP.ie. House private, please.



Patricia McDonnell (née Blake), Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Longford / Summerhill, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by all her family, on Friday, January 15 of Patricia Mc Donnell (nee Blake), 1 Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Summerhill, Co Meath. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin Mc Donnell. A much loved sister, mother, nana and great-nana. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sister Marie, daughter Stephanie, sons Martin and Jed, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Clodagh and Gina, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass is on Tuesday, January 19 at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers, Pat's funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Pat by being present on the route to the funeral mass on Tuesday, January 19. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so can leave a message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Marcella Callery (née O'Brien), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, January 16 of Marcella Callery (née O'Brien), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, father Jimmy and brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving mother Mary Jo, son Peadar, daughters Martina and Marie, brothers Timmy (Ardee), Seamus (Mullingar) and Eugene (Castlepollard), sister Bridie (Castlepollard), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May Marcella Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, on Tuesday, January 19 arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor league winning side, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Kathleen Hazell (née Donlon), Hants, England/Doon, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, December 27 of Kathleen Hazell (née Donlon), 34 The Fair Way, Rowlands Castle, Hants, England /Doon, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Paul and much loved mother of Simon, Fiona, David and Lizzie. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Margaret, and her brothers Eugene and Eamon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, grandchildren Daisy, Adam, Audrey, Sylvie, Orla and Mo, sister Maura, daughters-in-law Lorna and Robin, Lizzie's partner Hamish, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Aidan, sisters-in-law Joan and Nancy, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, January 18 at 10.30am in the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, Havant, England. Mass will be live streamed and available by clicking Here. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, December 25 of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie.his partner May and her son Ben.his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Sean’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday, January 22 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https:// www.obitus.com / user name Muhe 3146 password 704148

A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolence icon on RIP.ie.



Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death occurred on Monday, December 29 of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia.

Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, our many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Our perfect little precious Poppy, too precious for this earth.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect the most vulnerable in our community a private family funeral will take place. Poppy's funeral cortege will leave her home at 1.30pm on Monday, January 18 and travel to Lakelands Crematorium for Memorial Service at 3pm. The Memorial Service from Lakelands Crematorium may be viewed via live-stream by clicking here: www.lakelandscrematorium.ie. Password Lakelands2018

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, Dublin (Donate Here) or Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or any family member.

For those who wish to send condolences to Poppy's family, they can do so in private HERE or by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

