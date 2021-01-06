Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Andrew Doyle, Congress Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, January 5 of Andrew Doyle, Congress Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers John and Tyrone. Andrew will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Deborah, father Tommy, mother Christina, brothers Edward, Thomas and Joseph, sisters Linda, Christina, Caroline, Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Andrew’s Funeral cortège will leave his parents' residence on Thursday morning, January 7 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The funeral Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Hubert (Hugh Francis) Flanagan, Ballyminion, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, January 5 of Hubert (Hugh Francis) Flanagan, Ballyminion, Longford Town, Longford. Hubert will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Ann, daughters Úna McManus and Eithne McCormack, sons Declan, Kevin and Fintan, sister Carmel Gaffney (Delvin), daughter-in-law Marie-Noëlle, sons-in-law John and Mark, grandchildren Siobhán, Cian, Oisín, Sean, Daire, Fabienne, Breyana and Tristan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Hubert’s Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday morning, January 8 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The funeral Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private, please. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Veronica (Vera) Donlon (née Carley), Aughaloughan, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 86th year and in the wonderful care of the staff at Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, January 5 of Veronica (Vera) Donlon (nee Carley), Aughaloughan, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Wife of the late Jim Donlon. Beloved mother of Padraig, Teresa, and Nuala. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law John, daughter in law Valerie, grandchildren Cillian, Iarla, Siobhan and Fionnuala, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Thursday, January 7 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Vera’s home will be strictly private due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions only a limited number will be able to attend funeral mass. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so can leave a message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie

Violet Allen (née McDowell), `Lislea House`, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Tuesday, January 5 of Violet Allen (née McDowell), `Lislea House`, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her parents and also by her brother William (Billy). Deeply regretted by Willie, Noel and Claire, her relatives and by her wide circle of friends.

Violet’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 7 at 1.30pm to arrive at St. George’s Church, Kenagh, for Funeral Service at 2pm, interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the service will be restricted to 10 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. Peace perfect peace.



Bernadette (Bernie) Coyle, Parnell Row, Granard, Longford / Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender and devoted care of Matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Tuesday, January 5 of Bernadette (Bernie) Coyle, Parnell Row, Granard, Longford / Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Daughter of the late Frank and Rose; she will be very sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours,friends and especially the caring staff at the Nursing Home. May Bernie Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. This can be viewed at 12 noon on Thursday, January 7 on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the Condolence section on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this time.

Philomena Kelly (née Farrell), Kinkillue, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Monday, January 4 of Philomena Kelly (née Farrell), Kinkillue, Abbeylara, Longford. Beloved wife of Hughie and dear mother of Vanessa and Hugh. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, January 6, to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Philomena’s home at 10.45 am on route to St Bernard’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be strictly private, please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Maria (Mary) Smyth (née Olwill), Brookfield Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 4 of Maria (Mary) Smyth (née Olwill), Brookfield Avenue, Maynooth, Co Kildare and late of Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tomás, daughters Catherine and Eileen, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Oisín, Maria, Ryan and Ella, brothers Michael, Gerry, Norby and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Maria. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Maria's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, January 8 at 11am by going to www.maynoothparish.org

Maria's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence at approximately 10.15am on Friday morning and those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Noel Kiernan, Killafee, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home in London, on Monday, January 4 of Noel Kiernan, Battersea, London and formerly of Killafee, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his late parents; William and Margaret and his brother Pat Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Gerry (Aughavas), sisters; Anne (Dublin) and Mary (Drumshanbo), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Noel’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Noel’s Funeral Mass will take place in London and a memorial mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy on the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death occurred on Monday, December 29 of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia.

Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, our many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Our perfect little precious Poppy, too precious for this earth.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, Dublin (Donate Here) or Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or any family member.

For those who wish to send condolences to Poppy's family, they can do so in private HERE or by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Funeral Arrangements Later

James Nally, formerly of Corner House, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Spain following a long illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 30 of James Nally, formerly of Corner House, Ballymahon, Longford. eloved and loving father of Annabel and Julian. James will be sadly missed by his son-in-law Simon and granddaughter Beth, his devoted sisters Jacqueline and Miriam, brothers Tom, Hugh, Niall, Ronnie (recently deceased), Paul and Louis, and his extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Cremation has taken place in Spain. A memorial Mass will be held in Ballymahon when restrictions permit. Those who would like to sympathize can do so by clicking on the condolences link on RIP.ie

Paul Briody, Howth, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Monday, December 28 of Paul Anthony Briody, Kinsealy, Co Dublin and formerly Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan and Howth, Co Dublin. Son of the late Michael and Katie Briody. Husband of Anne and beloved father of Bill, David, Stephen (predeceased) and Jenny. Proud grandfather of Daniel and Erin. Very sadly missed by his partner June, his daughter in law Pamela, his brothers and sisters, Tom, Michael, Mary, Eddie, Sean, Gerrard, Brendan, Patricia, Pauline and Antone, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences on RIP.ie or send on condolences by the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI Lifeboats.

A live stream of Paul's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday, January 6 at 11.30am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/howth

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie